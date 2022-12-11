SZA is breaking her silence about her relationship with her ex, Drake.

Ahead of the release of her long-anticipated album SOS, which dropped this week, the 33-year-old singer appeared as the musical guest on a recent episode of Saturday Night Live, which also featured a humorous sketch depicting Drake's ex-girlfriends banding together to form a union called "The United Tingz of Aubrey."

Fans made the connection immediately, resurfacing lyrics from Drake's 2020 mixtape track "Mr. Right Now" in which he raps, "Yeah, said she wanna fuck to some SZA, wait, cause I used to date SZA back in 08." Back when the song dropped, SZA responded to the lyrics on Twitter, appearing to confirm the past relationship and clarifying that it actually happened in 2009.

In a new sit-down interview with Audacy, SZA jokingly compared Drake to the Regina George antagonist from the 2004 movie Mean Girls, noting that his status as "the popular kid" makes him a subject of conversation.

"I feel like Drake has a Regina George quality to him where it’s just kind of like, 'Have you or anyone you know been personally victimized?,' she said. "He’s like a cool kid, you know. When you’re the popular kid in school, it’s entertaining. It’s entertaining, but you sometimes are taking losses in the midst of that entertainment."

The "Good Days" singer claims she did not know the sketch was happening, and wasn't asked to appear in it, but thought it was funny nonetheless: "The honesty, I respect that. But I definitely laughed real hard. I cackled."

Despite the history and the slight jab, SZA also made it clear that she's on good terms with the rapper. “We’re cool and we’ve always been cool," she said. "It’s never been weird. Anytime he’s ever mentioned me, it’s always been positive. He’s never said anything negative about me. I’m grateful for that. I think highly of him. He’s King Drake."

SOS has already garnered critical acclaim, and surpassed 18 billion streams on Spotify in its first two days.