Sydney Sweeney is tired of trolls screenshotting her Euphoria nude scenes — and tagging her family members in them.

In a recent interview with British GQ, the 25-year-old Don't Worry Darling actress opened up about the very real challenges of being famous and beautiful, one of which includes having your nude scenes screenshotted and re-uploaded by internet trolls.

"It got to the point where they were tagging my family," Sweeney told the magazine. "My cousins don’t need that. It’s completely disgusting and unfair. You have a character that goes through the scrutiny of being a sexualized person at school and then an audience that does the same thing."

Sweeney has previously opened up about how the show's sex scenes helped her with her body confidence. And despite the work of trolls, Sweeney said she doesn't want to hide herself away: "I’m an artist, I play characters. It makes me want to play characters that piss people off more."

She also praised Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, who she says she "trusts so much" with her character, Cassie. "It feels really good as an actor to be able to trust the filmmaker because it just changes the entire experience," she added.

Sweeney's been busy with increasingly large roles lately. Since June, the actress has been on set in Boston alongside Dakota Johnson for the forthcoming Spiderman spinoff series Madame Web. She is also expected to executive produce and star in Sony Pictures' remake of the 1968 classic Barbarella, for which lead actress Jane Fonda became famous.