Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee is addressing the racist "hate" she's received after going public with boyfriend Jaylin Smith.

Last week, the gymnast — the first Hmong American on Team USA and the first Asian American female gymnast to win the Olympic all-around — took to Instagram to post two sweet photos of herself snuggling up to the USC football player. And though they make an absolutely adorable couple, it also turns out that Lee's received a lot of criticism from other Hmong Americans over the interracial relationship, which she addressed in the comments of a recent TikTok.

On December 30, a TikToker named @alixphom posted a video giving a thumbs up to photo of Lee and Smith alongside the caption, ""I know that Sunisa will be judged by certain eyes in the Hmong Community because her man is Black."

"LOVE is LOVE, no matter what race or gender you are," he said before adding, "Keep doing you QUEEN." And needless to say, Lee responded by expressing her gratitude for the support.

"This makes me so happy. I've received so much hate," Lee commented as she thanked the TikToker. "they support me when it's beneficial for them never when it comes to my happiness."

Check out Lee's comment below.