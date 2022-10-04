Steve Lacy is the surprise star of 2022. While many knew him as a member of The Internet or for his 2019 debut Apollo XXI, his sophomore offering, Gemini Rights, is proving to be the biggest splash he's made so far. Now the 24-year-old has another achievement to check off the list: a number one on the Hot 100.

You've definitely heard of "Bad Habit" in countless TikToks, stores, car radios, etc. The gorgeous lo-fi R&B jam is Lacy's first chart entry and he's making his mark. Currently, Lacy's Gemini Rights hit tops the Hot 100, Hot R&B Songs and Hot Alternative Songs charts, spending 13 weeks climbing its way up.

Harry Styles fans, we regret to let you know that Lacy's victory knocks off the English pop sensation's "As It Was," which now sits at a humble #2.

Let's take a look at some other surprising finds on the Hot 100. Sam Smith and Kim Petras' new single, "Unholy," debuts as #3. The song is Petras' first entry in the charts and most certainly won't be her last. Post Malone and Doja Cat's Minions anthem, "I Like You (A Happier Song)," has been going strong despite being knocked down a peg to #4.

Perhaps one of the most exciting entries aside from Lacy is GloRilla and Cardi B's raucous banger "Tomorrow 2." GloRilla is another breakout star, rightfully earning some vitality for her cocky single girl anthem, "F.N.F. (Let's Go)." She has since earned the respect and admiration of some of the biggest names in the game. Within months, the hit got a remix featuring Latto and J.T., and now the Memphis rapper has a Cardi B collaboration under her belt.

From GloRilla to Steve Lacy, the power of the internet shows that the most unlikely underground darlings can boast some incredible achievements. Let's see how long Lacy can hold his reign.