Fragrance brand Snif loves doing collabs with "people and brands we love and admire, while knowing they will challenge us to do something new," so it makes perfect sense that their latest collab is with Snif founder Phil Riportella's good friend Stephanie Suganami Shepherd (AKA Steph Shep).

Shepherd is known as an advocate for environmental education and sustainability, so the packaging is recyclable and compostable. The fragrance is called Suganami, and blends natural woody iris with hints of incense, myrrh and amber, plus hits of angelica seed and pink pepper. It’s fresh and woodsy, but also zesty.

Like Shepherd herself. Suganami will surely join Snif best-sellers Sweet Ash, Strawberry Moon (Snif’s collab with Miami’s Goodtime hotel) and Way With Woods as their most popular scents.

Shepherd says, “I decided to do a collab with Snif because I think the business model is super innovative and I’ve been so impressed with the roll out and quality of all their signature fragrances. I am really particular when it comes to fragrance and I've always felt that the scent of someone or the scent of a place can bring back so many memories and feelings which is incredibly powerful."

She continues, "Secondly, Phil is one of my best friends and I always jump at an opportunity to work with the people I love, so I couldn’t pass this up."

Riportella feels the same. "Steph is an amazing person who people look to when it comes to sustainability, fashion, self care, beauty or honestly anything," he says. "She has the best taste and I knew we would be able to create something amazing together."

Suganami is available now at snif.com.