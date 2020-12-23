British model Stella Tennant has passed away at the age of 50.

The model's family confirmed the news today of Tennant's sudden death on December 22nd. "Stella was a wonderful woman and an inspiration to us all. She will be greatly missed," the family said in a statement, asking that the public respect their privacy and that arrangements for a memorial service would be announced at a later date.

According to Scottish police, there were "no suspicious circumstances" surrounding Tennant's death.

A supermodel in her own right, Tennant came up alongside industry legends like Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss (who she appeared beside in 2012 as a part of the closing ceremony of the London Olympics). She was renowned for her androgynous look with chiseled features and frequently sporting a short pixie cut on the runway.

The granddaughter of the 11th Duke of Devonshire, Andrew Cavendish, Tennant was first propelled into the world of modeling by acclaimed fashion photographer Steven Meisel who shot her for British Vogue (and fittingly, her last cover for the publication in 2018) and a Versace campaign shortly after. From there, Tennant caught the eye of Karl Lagerfeld who made her the face of Chanel in the late '90s, famously noting her resemblance to the label's founder Coco Chanel.

Following the news of Tennant's death, members of the fashion community have been sharing their memories and favorite moments from the model's illustrious career.