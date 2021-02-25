St Vincent appears to be gearing for her first album in four years. Scheduled to come out in May, the singer is teasing her project, Daddy's Home, with a couple of creative print ads that capture her aesthetic in the most retro way possible.

Most album announcements come by way of tweets or Instagrams. St. Vincent decided to take things old school with some '70s-style advertisements that wouldn't look out of place in vintage magazines. Titled "Who's Your Daddy?," the ad describes the new body of work as "Warm Wurlitzers and wit, glistening guitars and grit, with sleaze and style for days."

Instead of confirming or denying her new album, St. Vincent posted "Nothing to see here." on Twitter. Which means that, there is, in fact, stuff to see here. A forthcoming LP, perhaps.

St. Vincent's last album, Masseduction, came out in 2017. In an interview with MOJO last year, the singer detailed what her new album would sound like. "[It's] a tectonic shift," she said. "I felt I had gone as far as I could possibly go with angularity. I was interested in going back to the music I've listened to more than any other — Stevie Wonder records from the early '70s, Sly And The Family Stone. I studied at the feet of those masters."

Check out St. Vincent's ads at the link up above.