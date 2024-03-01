It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Charli XCX - "Von Dutch"

Charli returns with a brutal (and brutally effective) dance track that sounds like it was written and recorded after getting ejected from a club for starting a barfight. As with the best Charli songs, it’s savage and glamorous at the same time.



Anysia Kym - "#71 (Again and again)"

Anysia Kym released one of my favourite albums of 2023—the discombobulating Jadasea collaboration Pressure Sensitive—but “#71” the gorgeous first single from her new project Truest changes tack, finding Kym singing almost subliminally over production that walks the line between hip-hop and jazz.



St. Vincent - "Broken Man"

The first song from St Vincent’s new album All Born Screaming finds Annie Clark at her louche best, turning rock performance into a game of roiling tension and all-out abandon.

Cardi B - "Like What (Freestyle)"



Cardi could continue releasing one song like this a year for the rest of time without dropping her long-awaited second record and fans would be satisfied—it’s shit-talky and absurd and devastatingly funny.

Body Meat - "Focus"

The new single from Philly producer Body Meat is like a gummy candy miniature of a soul song, Christopher Taylor laying deeply yearning vocals over his usual hyperactive production.



mui zyu - "the mould"

The new song from British Hong Kong artist Eva Liu skirts the line between dreampop and Grace Ives-style electro-pop, landing on a style that’s hypnotic and engrossing.



Rico Nasty, Boys Noize - "Arintintin"

Rico Nasty contorts her traditional rage rap into a surprising Eurodance framework, and, amazingly, it works, Boys Noize’s hypnotic high-BPM pulse providing the perfect playground for her to swing around.



Empress Of - "Preciosa"

The latest single from Empress Of’s new album For Your Consideration is a slinking, minimalist baile funk track that allows Lorely Rodriguez to flex her dancefloor chops.

Faye Webster - "Underdressed at the Symphony"



The title track from Faye Webster’s new album is a gorgeous, ambling country ballad that’s embellished with dazzling orchestral parts, a jolting twist for her brand of indie-pop.

Olly Alexander (Years & Years) - Dizzy



Olly Alexander’s Eurovision entry, produced by Danny L Harle and Easyfun, has shades of ABBA and the Pet Shop Boys, updated with enough pizzazz to satisfy a TV audience.