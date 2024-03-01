Sound Off: 10 Songs You Need to Hear Now
By Shaad D'Souza
Mar 01, 2024
It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.
Charli XCX - "Von Dutch"
Charli returns with a brutal (and brutally effective) dance track that sounds like it was written and recorded after getting ejected from a club for starting a barfight. As with the best Charli songs, it’s savage and glamorous at the same time.
Anysia Kym - "#71 (Again and again)"
Anysia Kym released one of my favourite albums of 2023—the discombobulating Jadasea collaboration Pressure Sensitive—but “#71” the gorgeous first single from her new project Truest changes tack, finding Kym singing almost subliminally over production that walks the line between hip-hop and jazz.
St. Vincent - "Broken Man"
The first song from St Vincent’s new album All Born Screaming finds Annie Clark at her louche best, turning rock performance into a game of roiling tension and all-out abandon.
Cardi B - "Like What (Freestyle)"
Cardi could continue releasing one song like this a year for the rest of time without dropping her long-awaited second record and fans would be satisfied—it’s shit-talky and absurd and devastatingly funny.
Body Meat - "Focus"
The new single from Philly producer Body Meat is like a gummy candy miniature of a soul song, Christopher Taylor laying deeply yearning vocals over his usual hyperactive production.
mui zyu - "the mould"
The new song from British Hong Kong artist Eva Liu skirts the line between dreampop and Grace Ives-style electro-pop, landing on a style that’s hypnotic and engrossing.
Rico Nasty, Boys Noize - "Arintintin"
Rico Nasty contorts her traditional rage rap into a surprising Eurodance framework, and, amazingly, it works, Boys Noize’s hypnotic high-BPM pulse providing the perfect playground for her to swing around.
Empress Of - "Preciosa"
The latest single from Empress Of’s new album For Your Consideration is a slinking, minimalist baile funk track that allows Lorely Rodriguez to flex her dancefloor chops.
Faye Webster - "Underdressed at the Symphony"
The title track from Faye Webster’s new album is a gorgeous, ambling country ballad that’s embellished with dazzling orchestral parts, a jolting twist for her brand of indie-pop.
Olly Alexander (Years & Years) - Dizzy
Olly Alexander’s Eurovision entry, produced by Danny L Harle and Easyfun, has shades of ABBA and the Pet Shop Boys, updated with enough pizzazz to satisfy a TV audience.
Photography: Alex Da Corte
