SSENSE already takes all my money with its vast assortment of top-tier designer brands, but today, the online fashion platform is expanding its catalog into a range of new categories, which is bad news for my depleted bank account but appropriate for all the flexing I'm about to do.

Literally called "EVERYTHING ELSE," the new sections include everything from homeware to technology, activity, self-care and stuff for pets. "We're intentionally rejecting conventional department and product categorizations," preached Krishna Nikhil, Chief Merchandising Officer for SSENSE, in a statement. "Our audience is more interested in exploring a curated but expansive world of products from established and emerging brands, extending beyond fashion into every aspect of their lifestyle."

Among the brands stocked are Transparent Speakers, AIAIAI, and OJAS for tech gear, and Curves by Sean Brown, Maison Margiela, and Tekla for home. Elsewhere you'll find establish and emerging names like Susanna Kaufmann, Vinter's Daughter and Dr. Devgan Scientific Beauty for fragrance, skincare, and haircare products as well as exclusive products from Psychworld, Serapis and Ottolinger. As if the glorious SSENSE fashion sale wasn't enough!

Check out SSENSE's brand new EVERYTHING ELSE department, here, and see a sampling of the new products, below.