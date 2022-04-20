Meet SoundCloud's Class of 2022

As the go-to for self-published artists and bedroom producers, SoundCloud has long held the reputation of being a breeding ground for emerging talent and sounds. Now, the platform is looking to go above and beyond beyond just a discovery platform with their "First on SoundCloud" program. Somewhat akin to XXL's Freshman Class or Red Bell's Music Academy back in the day, the incubator program was designed as a way for the platform to help foster and promote the next generation of artists that originated on SoundCloud to achieve breakout moments and crucial career milestones.
The year-long artist residency has already had many notable alumni such as Kehlani, Lil Tecca, Ela Minus and Pa Salieu in the few years since it kicked off in 2018. In addition to launching the previously mentioned musicians, the First on SoundCloud program has helped put on SoFaygo's sold out first performance in his hometown of Atlanta, throw a music video release party for Charmaine in Toronto and hosted a skate park hangout for Payday.
This year's lineup of artists includes EKKSTACY, Isabella Lovestory, Kelow LaTesha, KenTheMan, Nezi Momodu, Pote Baby, riela, ROSEMARIE and TITUS. Handpicked by SoundCloud's music team, the diverse roster of artists covers a wide array of genres, from Latin-pop to alt-rock and rap, that defies easy categorization. The 2022 artist class will have access to a support fund to help them put on their first show or film a music video, as well as participate in hosting First on SoundCloud events and activities.
“This group of nine artists, each with their own sounds and identities, represent the next wave of stars in music on the cusp of breakout success," SoundCloud's VP of Artist and Label Partnerships, Erika Montes, says. “Like so many of today’s most influential artists first discovered on SoundCloud, these emerging artists are growing their communities and connections with day-one fans on the platform. The First on SoundCloud program is about that unique journey, and we can’t wait to create new opportunities with them to amplify their careers and share memorable experiences with their fans on SoundCloud and beyond.”
Get to know the 2022 First on SoundCloud Artist Class a little bit better before they blow-up, below.
Houston rapper KenTheMan has been making waves with her recent breakout single, "He Be Like," and EP, What's My Name, which featured the 2Chainz collaboration, "Rose Gold Stripper Pole." She's already gotten the attention of Rolling Stone, landing on their "Best Hip Hop Albums of 2021" and the excitement is already building for her debut album, which is slated to arrive later this year.
Discovered by Roddy Ricch's manager, LA-based R&B artist Rosemarie has already amassed a decent following with tracks like "Henny Talk," "Catch 22" and "Vision." Heading into 2022, Rosemarie is currently gearing up to embark on her first-ever tour, as well a working on new music.
Alt-rock artist TITUS has a look as edgy as his music. Having already collaborated with 070 Shake's "Guilty Conscience," TITUS is currently working on the follow-up to his recent Lost Valley EP.
Photography: Cian Moore
