It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Victoria Monét — "Coastin'"

Victoria Monét's new single is a prime, horny jam — an '80s-indebted ode to an all-consuming crush that follows on nicely from this year's "F.U.C.K."

Related | Victoria Monét Is Basking in Her Moment

Finneas — "A Concert Six Months From Now"

The first single from Finneas' debut album picks up where his work on Billie's latest record left off, building to a grandiose rock crescendo.

The Weeknd — "Take My Breath"

The Weeknd's sublime night-time pop gets darker and dancier with "Take My Breath," which evokes the indulgent, dangerous glamour of Cerrone and classic Moroder.

Glaive — "1984"

It seems like glaive is poised to become hyperpop's first genuine crossover star, and tracks like "1984," that are ultra-hooky and pitch-perfect in execution, feel like the reason why.

Anonymous Club & Sabrina Fuentes (Pretty Sick) — "Ketamean (NY Mix)"

"Ketamean" is glamorous and glacial, but with a nasty, caustic edge — it's misanthropic, perfectly disaffected pop.

Related | Hood by Air Flips the Flag

Silk Sonic — "Skate"

Silk Sonic keep delivering the goods: after the gorgeous period-piece "Leave The Door Open" comes "Skate," a pitch-perfect disco track.

Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett — "I Get A Kick Out Of You"

Bennett Monsters put your paws up!

Sam Gendel — "Neon Blue"

Another ostentatious, beautifully rendered song from the extremely cool Los Angeles saxophonist Sam Gendel, this time as part of the first release on Sylvan Esso's new singles label.

Tierra Whack — "Walk The Beat"

This deep house-inflected track by Tierra Whack is sophisticated and sleek, without losing her trademark weirdness.

Nas — "Nobody (feat. Ms. Lauryn Hill)"

It's always nice to hear a new verse from the incomparable Lauryn Hill, and her verse on this new Nas track is no exception.