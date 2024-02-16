It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Jessica Pratt - "Life Is"

After five long years, Jessica Pratt is back, and, amazingly, she’s brought a full band along for the ride. Mauro Refosco’s percussion on “Life Is” adds an amazing new sense of grounding to Pratt’s rich, romantic folk music; hit play and feel transported.

Vampire Weekend - "Capricorn"

“Capricorn” is lush and beautiful, as so many Vampire Weekend ballads are. But it’s shot through with a devastatingly fatalist point of view, its no-hope attitude conveyed gracefully and brutally.

​Hikaru Utada and A. G. Cook are a match made in heaven: After last year’s “Gold,” “A Flower of No Colour” is another song that begins as a sleek 90s-style ballad before slyly shifting tone into something more slippery.

Waxahatchee - "Bored"

Katie Crutchfield’s music has never had as much insouciant swagger as on “Bored”, a country-rock barnstormer that’s as saturated and detailed as the Tigers Blood album cover.

KUČKA, FLUME - "One More Night"

Desire transmutes into outright worship on “One More Night”, a skyward-reaching pop track that has all the reckless lasciviousness of peak Weeknd.

Sam Short, Harmony - "Aphrodite"

This vampy trap-pop track is a blast thanks to commitment to the bit and deeply creative lyricism: “That’s a man with some broken values” is threatening and horny in equal measure.

Bb trickz - "VIVA ESPAÑA !!! - Hoodtrap RMX"

Bb tricks, not content with bulldozing the competition on the original version of “VIVA ESPANA”, juices things with this ferocious, blown-out remix.

Bryce Xavier - "Sharp"

A muted 2-step beat adds depth and groove to this wounded piece of spaceboy pop from actor and singer Bryce Xavier.

VINCINT - "Good II Me"

VINCINT returns today with “Good II Me,” a fast-paced dance-pop track anchored by soaring vocals and lyricism.

Kim Petras - "Head Head Honcho"