It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Troye Sivan — "Angel Baby"

The glitzy trappings of this huge, high-gloss '90s-style power ballad are pure Mariah: it's a truly ecstatic track, slow and steady in its invocations and always burning at 100% brightness. Add in a disorientating tech-house bridge and you've got a track that showcases everything great and distinct about Troye Sivan as an artist.

Chloë — "Have Mercy"

Can we turn the cooling on in here? Chloë's first single without her sister Halle is hot as hell, a gloriously sultry piece of R&B whose shapeshifting production speaks to Chloë's prowess behind the boards. "Lord, have mercy" indeed.

Moses Sumney & Sam Gendel — "Can’t Believe It"

I've been waiting for someone to utilize the extraordinary Los Angeles saxophonist as a producer for a minute now, but "Can't Believe It" was worth the weight: Moses Sumney is as magnetic as ever here, even when shrouded in vocoder, a perfect counter to Gendel's moonlit, smoke-hazed production.

Monsta X — "One Day"

Monsta X's first English-language song is a heartfelt, soaring ballad, the kind that they do so well. It's an auspicious introduction to the next chapter in the storied K-pop band's history.

Victor Internet — "FOREVER"

Victor Internet channels Prince on this squelching, '80s-toned R&B track, which wisely builds to a surprising, surreal finale.

Syd — "Right Track (feat. Smino)"

It's easy to forget that Syd is, quietly, one of the best R&B vocalists currently working, in addition to being an incredible producer and bandleader. On her solo music, she's Timbaland and Missy and she's Aaliyah, and that's fully evident on "Right Track."

Tirzah — "Hive Mind (feat. Coby Sey)"

"Hive Mind," one of a couple of collaborations between Tirzah and Coby Sey on Tirzah's new album Colourgrade, is a perfect synthesis between organic and inorganic — an R&B track scrapped for parts, remade with raw material.

Sega Bodega — "Only Seeing God When I Come"

"Only Seeing God When I Come" is a typically dewy, gossamer track from Sega Bodega, a breakbeat-heavy piece of romantic house music that's perfect for late nights and bright sunrises.

MUNA — "Silk Chiffon (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)"

MUNA's new track is pure '90s, a glorious, sun-kissed queer anthem that adds a sapphic twist to the kinds of songs that populated the soundtracks of iconic teen films.

Related | Hole Drummer Patty Schemel Interviews MUNA

Aly & AJ — "Get Over Here"

Aly & AJ channel St. Vincent on this noirish piece of '80s throwback pop. Building to a chic, plainspoken peak, it's the picture of grown-up pop.