It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

This harsh, crackling dub track from London producer and rapper John Glacier is oblique but hugely compelling nonetheless, hypnotic and bracing in equal measure.

Electroclash is alive and well on “Shades On”, a brilliantly bratty new single from Australia’s Daine that features the one and only Kreayshawn. (Let this be your reminder to give Somethin Bout Kreay another spin.)

Frost Children link up with dubstep producer Eliminate on this sweaty, enjoyably ridiculous club track, a perfect companion piece to last year’s Speed Run.

The first single from Pet Shop Boys’ new album Nonetheless draws from a lot of other PSB classics, but it has a sleek charm all its own, James Ford’s muscular production adding sparkle and drama.

The crunchy, sinister noise at the beginning of “Mood Ring” is a fake out – Dehd are still making charming, sunnily-toned indie pop, this time with shades of doo-wop thrown in for good measure.

“Forever” ambles along, but it’s by no means directionless – instead, it feels patient, slowly layering weirder and weirded elements until it becomes a masterpiece of romantic controlled chaos.

The more abstracted elements of “Deer Teeth” feel like they’re cut from the same cloth as Oneohtrix Point Never, giving way to a trance outro that’s 100% pure Sega Bodega.

The latest single from Nairobi-born singer and MC Elsy Wameyo is urgent and ominous, finding Wameyo rapping about trauma and depression with a clipped, breathless flow.

Rochelle Jordan sounds like an old-school house diva on “Promises”, a sleek and sublime late-night heater.