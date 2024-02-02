Sound Off: 10 Songs You Need to Hear Now
By Shaad D'Souza
Feb 02, 2024
It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.
Subscribe to our Sound Off Spotify playlist here and check out this week's tracks below.
This harsh, crackling dub track from London producer and rapper John Glacier is oblique but hugely compelling nonetheless, hypnotic and bracing in equal measure.
Electroclash is alive and well on “Shades On”, a brilliantly bratty new single from Australia’s Daine that features the one and only Kreayshawn. (Let this be your reminder to give Somethin Bout Kreay another spin.)
Frost Children link up with dubstep producer Eliminate on this sweaty, enjoyably ridiculous club track, a perfect companion piece to last year’s Speed Run.
The first single from Pet Shop Boys’ new album Nonetheless draws from a lot of other PSB classics, but it has a sleek charm all its own, James Ford’s muscular production adding sparkle and drama.
The crunchy, sinister noise at the beginning of “Mood Ring” is a fake out – Dehd are still making charming, sunnily-toned indie pop, this time with shades of doo-wop thrown in for good measure.
“Forever” ambles along, but it’s by no means directionless – instead, it feels patient, slowly layering weirder and weirded elements until it becomes a masterpiece of romantic controlled chaos.
The more abstracted elements of “Deer Teeth” feel like they’re cut from the same cloth as Oneohtrix Point Never, giving way to a trance outro that’s 100% pure Sega Bodega.
The latest single from Nairobi-born singer and MC Elsy Wameyo is urgent and ominous, finding Wameyo rapping about trauma and depression with a clipped, breathless flow.
Rochelle Jordan sounds like an old-school house diva on “Promises”, a sleek and sublime late-night heater.
Once best known as wayward younger brothers to Tame Impala, Pond have grown into one of Australia’s most subtle, sophisticated bands. But they haven’t shed their wackier side – evidenced by this song’s occasional pivot into outright hooliganism.
Photography: Alasdair McLellan
From Your Site Articles
- You Need to Be Watching @PetShopBoy’s Insane Instagram Stories ›
- The Pet Shop Boys Are the New Faces of Dior Homme ›
Related Articles Around the Web
MORE ON PAPER
Entertainment
PAPER People: NYC Icons, Freaks and Legends
Photography by Oscar Ouk / Styling by Mel Reneé / Set design by Jacob Burstein / Hair by Sean Bennett / Make-up by Andrew D'Angelo
Photography by Oscar Ouk / Styling by Mel Reneé / Set design by Jacob Burstein / Hair by Sean Bennett / Make-up by Andrew D'Angelo
23 January
Fashion
Rahi Chadda's Fashion Inspirations
Story by Mickey Boardman / Photography by Vadym Yatsun / Styling by Adele Cany / Makeup by India Rawlings / Hair by Danilo Giangreco
Story by Mickey Boardman / Photography by Vadym Yatsun / Styling by Adele Cany / Makeup by India Rawlings / Hair by Danilo Giangreco
08 January
Music
A Frost Family Affair
Story by Tobias Hess / Photography by Tim Schutsky / Styling by Carma Flores
Story by Tobias Hess / Photography by Tim Schutsky / Styling by Carma Flores
26 December
Internet
Merry Trishmas
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Alyssa Kazew / Styling by Ali Kornhauser / Makeup by Eden Symone Lattanzio / Hair by Gregg Lennon Jr.
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Alyssa Kazew / Styling by Ali Kornhauser / Makeup by Eden Symone Lattanzio / Hair by Gregg Lennon Jr.
21 December