Sound Off: 10 New Songs You Need to Hear Now

It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Miley Cyrus — "Flowers"

Miley's return is a catchy daytime disco groove about independence and self-determination. It’s classic Miley, full of feeling in its vocals and simmering in its emotion.

James Ivy — "Under Tongues"

A crunchy breakbeat powers James Ivy's emotive new single, which is indie-R&B coated with layers of debris and distortion. It nods to the recent pop-emo revival without ever feeling derivative.

MAY-A — "Sweat You Out My System"

Fresh off her star turn on Flume's "Say Nothing," MAY-A steers into anthemic '90s-style rock on this heated breakup track, which likens a split to going cold turkey and captures all the anxiety and intensity that implies.

Royel Otis — "I Wanna Dance with You"

Royel Otis's debut EP was a piece of charming 2010s indie throwback, and "I Wanna Dance with You" is no exception, jangling sepia-toned guitars create an air of wistfulness and romance.

Paramore — "C'est Comme Ça"

Hayley Williams wasn't lying when she said Paramore's new direction would be influenced by Bloc Party. This song, about the drudgery of getting older, brings back the sound of the 2000s punk icons with razor-sharp clarity.

Róisín Murphy — "Flash of Light - Live in Berlin"

Róisín Murphy's live shows are ecstatic, transcendent workouts, and this live cut captures all the thrilling energy and unpredictability of that talent, slowly unspooling over an extended runtime.

Chloe Jane — "Addicted (Crush Club Remix)"

Chloe Jane's "Addicted" gets an electro-clash facelift on its Crush Club remix, a snappy new beat adding speed and sparkle to the already-great pop track.

Bizarrap and Shakira — "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53"

Shakira links up with superstar Argentinian DJ Bizarrap on this fiery freestyle, an invigorating return for the Colombian legend and a big show of confidence for the rising producer.

Vagabon — "Carpenter"

Vagabon continues to shape-shift on "Carpenter," a new track co-produced with Rostam that taps into lush amapiano while continuing her craft of emotive, open-hearted ballads.

De La Soul — "The Magic Number"

De La Soul arrives on streaming services at long last with a bang — the release of "The Magic Number" is being treated with as much fanfare as a new release, as it should be, given its classic status and notable absence from the internet after all these years.