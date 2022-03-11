It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.
Ethel Cain — "Everytime"
Ethel Cain stuns with this haunting cover of Britney Spears' immortal ballad "Everytime," transforming the track into an almost shoegaze-y vista that’s a gorgeous showcase of her lucent, honeyed vocals.
Orville Peck — "The Curse of the Blackened Eye"
“The Curse of the Blackened Eye” is a rich, classic-feeling country ballad that hits about as close to Orville Peck’s oft-discussed influences as he’s ever been, the song’s rumbling percussion adding depth and gravitas.
Alex Cameron — "Prescription Refill"
There’s nothing particularly new about comparing a chaotic romance to a prescription drug addiction, but it feels completely perfect coming from the gleefully ludicrous world of Alex Cameron.
Florence + The Machine — "My Love"
Florence Welch leads her Dance Fever era with this suitably epic house track produced by Glass Animals’ Dave Bayley. Although it’s a change in sound, it’s also so undeniably Florence.
Aldous Harding — "Fever"
Aldous Harding is so great at placing her more oblique lyrics in opposition to moments of clear, distinctive iconography, and “Fever” is one of her best showcases of that talent yet: “All my favorite places are bars” is one of her greatest, most memorable lyrics ever.
Superorganism, CHAI, Pi Ja Ma — "Teenager"
The long-awaited return of Superorganism was well worth the wait: “Teenager” is a ridiculous, totally insane clash of cultures and styles that’s impossible to pin down but totally perfect in its evocations.
Acopia — "Toxic Traits"
“Toxic Traits” is like a 2000s R&B track covered in the year 3000 — all glassy surfaces and period-specific lyrical styling. It’s a heady combination.
Floating Points — "Vocoder"
Floating Points turns the titular tool of this track into something completely alien on “Vocoder,” one of his classic dance bangers that still manages to be disorientating and wondrous.
Zheani — "Designer Sadness"
Zheani’s new track takes aim at consumerism and the culture of easy consumption that rots our society. As usual, it’s a potent mix of pop instinct and abrasive surface.
Modal Melodies — "Occupants"
The debut track from Modal Melodies is driving and hypnotic, an enrapturing mix of analog synth and murmured vocals that’s totally transportive.
Imagine Telling Harry Styles to Stop Bothering You
After Rosalía’s appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night to promote her upcoming album, Motomami, we'd like to think there’s a person out there somewhere full of absolute regret after a texting snafu that the singer shared with viewers.
Like many celebrities, Rosalía changes her phone number often. But while some change their number because the general public gets a hold of it, Rosalía told host Jimmy Fallon that she changes hers as an escape. In an effort to stay focused on her music, she’ll change her number simply so she can’t be reached. But what she didn’t really consider was the fact that the phone number still exists, even when it’s not yours anymore.
She told Fallon that she just assumed that when a number isn’t yours anymore that it just “disappears or something,” before admitting that she didn’t know why she thought that. This was all brought to her attention by one Harry Styles, who tried to text her — only to reach someone who definitely wasn’t her.
Pulling up the receipts, Rosalía shared a screenshot of the conversation Styles thought he was having with her. After the fact, he DMed it to her on Instagram, telling her that her texts were confusing. That makes sense, considering it wasn’t her at all. He sent her a message to tell her one of her songs was beautiful, and the person who now has that number said, “I know my darling,” to which he responded, “I love it.”
And here’s where it gets good. The person texted Styles to say, “Love you,” and the “Watermelon Sugar” singer replied, “Love you toooooooo.” Alas, the person on the other end of the messages quickly lost interest in the conversation and told Styles they weren’t who he assumed they were. “This number belongs to someone before. But now it’s my number. So don’t bother me anymore. Good night. Thanks.”
There are so many absolutely bonkers things at play here. First of all, this person obviously had no idea they were texting Grammy-winning, multiplatinum-selling artist Harry Styles. Secondly, they probably had no idea that they’d inherited the phone number of Latin Grammy-winning, multiplatinum-selling artist Rosalía’s old number. Not to mention, they told literal Harry Styles to stop bothering them.
It's also particularly important to call out that we now know Styles is the kind of person who tells his friends he loves them openly and freely and with a lot of extra letters — and compliments their work. He also uses Instagram, despite many of us assuming he’d "lost his password" years ago. It also seems he and Rosalía have remained good friends after working together on his Eroda project for his single “Adore You” in 2019, where she narrated the story for the music video.
Whew. There’s a lot happening here, and it’s not something we’ll stop thinking about anytime soon. For real, though, imagine telling Harry Styles to stop bothering you because you just don’t know it’s him on the other end of your text chain. We’d never recover.
Dua and Meg Wear Schiaparelli and Maximilian Davis in 'Sweetest Pie'
What do you get when you put Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion in a music video together? Apparently, a catalog of high fashion looks transported to a sci-fi forest.
The two singers teamed up for their new single “Sweetest Pie,” embarking on a fantastical, otherworldly journey in the accompanying music video. As is customary from the superstars, the song doesn’t miss the mark — and the fashion doesn’t, either.
Right away we see a major Schiaparelli moment, with Dua Lipa singing her intro verse in a latex bodysuit by Daniel Roseberry’s Fall 2021 couture collection, complete with structured, spiky antlers. Schiaparelli is known for its surreal silhouettes and avant-garde looks, and in the mythical, sci-fi forest of “Sweetest Pie,” the alien-ish look fits right in. Megan dances next to her, with painted black lips, a wide-brimmed black Schiaparelli hat from Fall 2022 ready-to-wear, and a thick gold statement choker inspired by African jewelry.
The music video pivots to a twisted version of Versailles, where Dua and Meg — he Marie Antoinettes of this mythic realm — dance in the midst of a Rococo feast clad in pearls, pastel bustiers, and platform crocodile boots (it seems like Dua’s beloved Moon Boots got a music video makeover).
No bc she\u2019s really the doll. https://twitter.com/fendifaguette/status/1502149289815863297\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/DpCZBIhvjS— cuntroversial (@cuntroversial) 1646976737
Megan’s rap verse continues to deliver: the artist wears a bejeweled gold, strappy bodysuit, culminating in a choker connected to the bustier top. Everything is glitz and glam, gold and glitter. Moments later, Dua Lipa returns to the scene decked out in a spiky, sculptural outfit right out of Maximilian Davis’ Spring 2022 show. Paired with mini shorts and a bralette, the thorny back piece isn’t pulling any punches in this otherworldly universe.
When the music video transitions to a new scene again, Dua Lipa is clad in a familiar favorite: a Mugler mini dress, with mesh side panels. The singer is more than familiar with wearing Mugler (different looks make up nearly every night of her world tour), and with a large gold necklace from Lanvin, the look is utterly Dua, through and through.
Back in the forest, Meg twerks with bones in her braid, a sculptural, rhinestoned rib cage on her chest, and tiny little spines on her fingernails. In their final scene together, Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion reunite in the forest, victorious and divine. Dua Lipa wears a sheer green Rick Owens dress, while Megan is clad in a shimmery silver matching set.
John Varvatos Captures the Long Open Road in New Collection
John Varvatos has long been known for his rock ’n’ roll aesthetic and musical influences, so it’s only fitting that the latest collection captures the laid back rocker spirit of the brand out west — all the way out to the California desert, to be exact.
For Spring 2022, the brand was inspired by the long open road and the lone traveler, resulting in earth-bound tones and textures; natural hues like dusty browns, burnt clays and stone grays; and fabrics like blushed suedes, lived-in leather and weathered cotton — all with a touch of their signature hardware.
Other standouts in the collection, which is available to shop now, include t-shirts printed with Miles Davis and Aretha Franklin; rugged, military-inspired jackets; jacquard shirts depicting distorted art; and distressed leather jackets.
The campaign, shot by Cameron McCool, features an eclectic mix of models, some of whom are musicians, including Cezur and Nicola Wincenc, the latter of whom is in an indie rock band called Caverns.
Discover the entire John Varvatos Spring 2022 collection at JohnVarvatos.com.
Photography and director: Cameron McCool
DP: Amina Zadeh
Models: Nicola Wincenc, Cezur, Ian Weglarz
Styling: Mark Holmes
Hair: Dylan Chavles
Makeup: Natasha Servino
Set design: Eric Vidmar
Production manager: Daisy Robinson
TikTok’s New Music Platform Will Pay Its Creators
TikTok just launched a new payment program especially for musicians that will pay them properly for their work. SoundOn allows musicians to get paid weekly for their music and keep ownership of it all.
Designed to help up-and-coming artists find an audience for their songs, SoundOn will not only pay musicians 100% of royalties in the first year of their music being on TikTok, but it will also give the artists access to tools that will help grow their audiences. Artists will be given a dashboard with insights so they can better understand what’s performing and why. They’ll also be able to tap into other TikTok creators’ content to help the spread of their music across the video-sharing platform.
“New artists and musical creators are a vibrant community within TikTok and SoundOn is designed to support them as they take the first steps in their career,” TikTok’s Head of Music, Ole Obermann, said, per Complex. “Our SoundOn teams will guide creators on their journey to the big stage and bring the expertise and power of TikTok to life for the artist. We’re incredibly excited about how this will surface and propel new talent and how SoundOn will contribute to an increasingly diverse and growing global music industry.”
Right now, SoundOn is available in the US, the UK, Indonesia, and Brazil, and the platform maintains that there are no administration or distribution fees for musicians to pay. What’s even better is what musicians will earn for their content: According to SoundOn’s FAQs, “You would be able to obtain 100% royalty for an unlimited time for In-Bytedance platforms (TikTok and Resso); and you would be able to receive 100% royalty for off-Bytedance platforms during the first year, and 90% in the years after.”
Music will go through an approval process before being in the mix on SoundOn, but the platform provides plenty of guidance on what the requirements are for each song. The more a song is used in TikTok videos, the more artists get paid, though SoundOn doesn’t provide explicit details on payment until you’re in the program. Musicians who want to try it out for themselves and make some extra cash from their work can sign up here.
