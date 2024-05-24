It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Clairo - "Sexy to Someone" Clairo’s first collaboration with El Michels Affair is a lush, summery ode to being desired, her soft voice pairing beautifully with Leon Michels’ dazed production.

Rhea Raj - "Digital Babe" Shades of 2000s sample pop come through on this booming, funky new song from Rhea Raj.

NewJeans - "How Sweet" NewJeans are reliably weird when it comes to their production and songwriting, and this new-jack swing song doesn’t disappoint: it’s a very cool left turn.

PinkPantheress - "Turn it up" This loosie from PinkPantheress goes down very smooth, finding PP returning to her chilled dance roots after the more abrasive Heaven Knows.

Vince Staples - "Same On The Devil" Vince Staples raps at a million miles a minute on this comparatively low-key song, giving it a striking balance between intensity and chill.

Sexyyy Red, Drake - "U My Everything" A delightfully weird, laid-back sex jam from Sexyy Red, giving Drake a much needed win after his very public trashing by Kendrick Lamar.

Youth Lagoon - "Lucy Takes a Picture" This non-album single from Youth Lagoon captures the sunlight-in-a-bottle feeling of his latest record and puts it into a pretty, warped pop context.

Amyl and The Sniffers - "U Should Not Be Doing That" Amyl and the Sniffers, Australia’s best punk revivalists, have reached the horns phase of their Oz rock fetishism, and it sounds so good.

Okay Kaya - "The Groke" Okay Kaya’s new one is deeply weird, finding her singing her trademark deadpan over a quasi-Middle Eastern groove.