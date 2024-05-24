Sound Off: 10 Songs You Need to Hear Now

Sound Off: 10 Songs You Need to Hear Now

By Paper MagazineMay 24, 2024

It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Subscribe to our Sound Off Spotify playlist here and check out this week's tracks below.

Clairo - "Sexy to Someone"

Clairo’s first collaboration with El Michels Affair is a lush, summery ode to being desired, her soft voice pairing beautifully with Leon Michels’ dazed production.

Rhea Raj - "Digital Babe"

Shades of 2000s sample pop come through on this booming, funky new song from Rhea Raj.

NewJeans - "How Sweet"

NewJeans are reliably weird when it comes to their production and songwriting, and this new-jack swing song doesn’t disappoint: it’s a very cool left turn.

PinkPantheress - "Turn it up"

This loosie from PinkPantheress goes down very smooth, finding PP returning to her chilled dance roots after the more abrasive Heaven Knows.

Vince Staples - "Same On The Devil"

Vince Staples raps at a million miles a minute on this comparatively low-key song, giving it a striking balance between intensity and chill.

Sexyyy Red, Drake - "U My Everything"

A delightfully weird, laid-back sex jam from Sexyy Red, giving Drake a much needed win after his very public trashing by Kendrick Lamar.

Youth Lagoon - "Lucy Takes a Picture"

This non-album single from Youth Lagoon captures the sunlight-in-a-bottle feeling of his latest record and puts it into a pretty, warped pop context.

Amyl and The Sniffers - "U Should Not Be Doing That"

Amyl and the Sniffers, Australia’s best punk revivalists, have reached the horns phase of their Oz rock fetishism, and it sounds so good.

Okay Kaya - "The Groke"

Okay Kaya’s new one is deeply weird, finding her singing her trademark deadpan over a quasi-Middle Eastern groove.

Photography: Lucas Creighton