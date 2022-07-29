It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Beyoncé — "SUMMER RENAISSANCE"

The Donna Summer-sampling "SUMMER RENAISSANCE" captures the euphoric, effortless vibe of Beyoncé’s new solo album, Renaissance. It’s atmospheric and heady — a dance track designed for long summer nights.

Charli XCX — "Hot Girl"

"Hot Girl" is fucking demonic — a screeching, zombified flex that, thanks to its genuinely destabilizing production courtesy of The 1975’s George Daniel, feels remarkably dissimilar from Charli XCX's other high-octane bangers. Charli changes up her flow a handful of times on "Hot Girl," and each one brings some new joy or surprise. This may be a soundtrack song, but it undeniably breaks new ground for Charli.

Rosalía — "DESPECHÁ"

"DESPECHÁ" was a hit in Spain before it was even released thanks to TikTok, and you can understand why. It’s a heartbroken mambo song redone in Sour Skittles tones — acidic and totally addictive in equal measure.

U.S. Girls — "So Typically Now"

U.S. Girls comes back swinging with "So Typically Now" — a glittering synth-pop track, whose barbed lyrics about the increasingly dystopian state of American housing cut deep. It’s like if Kylie read The Communist Manifesto.

Braxton Cook — "MB (For Ma’Khia Bryant)"

Braxton Cook’s powerful new song, "MB (For Ma’Khia Bryant)," made in a collaboration with the always incredible British jazz drummer Moses Boyd, powerfully rebukes police brutality — a rich, avant-garde ode to a life taken too soon.

King Princess — "I Hate Myself, I Want To Party"

The opening song on King Princess' new album, Hold On Baby, is a vivid, bitingly funny look at the monotony of quarantine. "I watch TV/ fuck my girl/ check my phone, babe/ PS5/ change my shirt/ drink alone, babe," is the best evocation of quar this side of Charli XCX's "Anthems."

Molly Lewis — "Miracle Fruit"

World-class whistler Molly Lewis returns with "Miracle Fruit," the first song from her forthcoming sophomore EP. Although it’s wordless, it has all the atmospheric tenderness of a Jessica Pratt song.

Tove Lo — "2 Die 4"

Tove Lo's non-major label era continues to reap rewards: "2 Die 4" is the perfect counterbalance to "No One Dies For Love." Sampling Hot Butter’s "Popcorn," it’s a spectacular shot of adrenaline in pop song form.

Hayley Kiyoko — "panorama"

The defiant, fighting spirit of "panorama" is emblematic of Hayley Kiyoko's new album of the same name. It’s a song about overcoming trauma and finding your way to something powerful.

Sampa The Great — "Bona"

Sampa The Great channels Amapiano and Kwaito hip-hop sounds on "Bona," a minimalist rap track whose rumbling bass and ultra-rhythmic spine gives it serious song of the summer potential.