Move over, Mary-Kate and Ashley. There's another pair of fashion sisters in town.

Charli and Dixie D'Amelio's fashion brand, Social Tourist, have announced the premiere of its Volume 2 collection fashion show, available exclusively to livestream on TikTok. Along with the help of some friends, namely other TikTok creators like Avani Gregg and Caroline Ricke AKA Rich Caroline, Social Tourist is heading to the platform's digital runway — the #ForYou page.

Social Tourist's second collection is inspired by the D'Amelio's aesthetic duality, combining the rocker-chic vibe from older sister Dixie with younger Charli's sweet-as-sugar looks. The sisters, both turned Gen Z fashion icons in their own right, have been invited to Prada and Chanel shows in the past, so creating their own showcase seems like the logical next step.

@charlidamelio WEDNESDAY 9PM ET/6PM PT ON MY TIKTOK🤍 @socialtourist #wethetourists #socialtouristcofounder

In lieu of avatar catwalks à la IMVU or phygital hybrid shows, the Gen Z comfy clothes line is debuting via TikTok live stream. The real-time connection allows fans to engage with Dixie and Charli in the comments, as well as shop looks from the collection by using a connected Social Tourist retail link. For the sisters 170 million combined followers on the app, it's a dream come true.

Launched just last month, Social Tourist is the D'Amelio sisters' fashion experiment with the teen-focused retailer, Hollister. While Social Tourist may be young, its following is massive, no-doubt due to the sisters' involvement in the brand. The label's white and black crop tops, oversized jackets, and sweats are quite the ensembles to dance in, clearly.

TikTok is no stranger to fashion content, managing large-scale digital events like fashion week as its expanding user base engages in runway-forward trends and challenges. The D'Amelio's Social Tourist show is the first of its kind, with high-end legacy brands often failing to successfully engage with the platform. In the past, TikTok has launched a fashion month initiative with brands like Saint Laurent and Louis Vuitton, but we have to wonder, does Anthony Vaccarello pull in as many views as Dixie and Noah Beck? Probably not. Either way, we'll just have to tune in and find out.

You can watch the Social Tourist fashion show on Charli D'Amelio's TikTok channel on June 16 at 9pm EST.