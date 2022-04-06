Roughly 48 hours after Kanye West made the 11th hour decision to withdraw from his headlining spot at this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, organizers have found not one but two artists to take the stage in his stead. Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd are set to share the third headlining slot on Sunday, April 17 and 24.

The double feature is especially fitting given both that both artists are fresh off new albums — The Weeknd with Dawn FM and Swedish House Mafia with their forthcoming debut Paradise Again out April 15 — that feature collaborations with one another in the form of single "Moth to a Flame" and a remix by the EDM trio of "Sacrifice."

“I’m so looking forward to this moment with Swedish House Mafia and the Weeknd finishing out the Sunday night slot this year,” Paul Tollett, president/CEO of Coachella promoter Goldenvoice, said in a statement to Variety. "Coachella has a special relationship with Abel [Tesfaye aka the Weeknd] and I’m so thankful to have this upcoming performance with these iconic artists all on the same stage.”

West previously threatened to cancel his appearance if fellow headliner Billie Eilish didn't apologize to Travis Scott, who was also initially set to headline Coachella before being removed after 2021's Astroworld tragedy. West had fully intended to bring Scott out as part of his performance, but took umbrage with Eilish for a perceived slight after she paused a show to help an audience member.

"I wait for people to be okay before I keep going," Eilish told a fan, and later replied to West's demand for an apology in comments saying, “Literally never said a thing about Travis," and that she "was just helping a fan.”