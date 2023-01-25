Shea Couleé Is Launching a Messy New Podcast About Fashion

"Baby, you don’t want to miss this weekly kiki," says Shea Couleé of her new fashion podcast, which she promises will be all things "messy, fabulous, fun, and most importantly, for the girls."

Launching on January 26, It's Giving Fashion will see Couleé and her BFF costume designer Tiger Lily critique, shade and obsess over the latest in fashion and pop culture from street style to red-carpet looks and awards shows.

"We’ll be getting down and dirty in the gossip, the fashion trends, the crazy fashion looks, everything," assures Couleé. The Drag Race All Stars 5 winner, who wrapped up a podcast last year about America's Next Top Model, partnered with Sony Music's Somethin' Else for this weekly chat series.

This year Couleé is going on tour with Betty Who, releasing her debut album next month and embarking on her international tour The Lipstick Ball. She calls the podcast a great way to decompress amidst her busy schedule.

"Nothing is better than some gossip, some fashion talk and just being messy with your BFF," she says. "I’m excited to see where this podcast goes over the next few months.”