Celebrities, from Ariana Grande to Shawn Mendes and George Takei, are speaking out against Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill that's set to impact LGBTQ+ children everywhere.

Officially known as CS/CS/HB 1557, the “Don’t Say Gay” Bill would prohibit "classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in certain grade levels” in public schools throughout the state. It also gives parents the ability to "bring action against the school district” if the conversations do happen.

The bill’s opponents have argued that going through with this can be problematic for Florida’s LGBTQ+ youth, making them at greater risk for declining mental health — as well as this being a violation of the First Amendment rights of both students and teachers.

Grande spoke out about the bill this week, writing "Really disgusting" on her Instagram Stories beneath a post in which Equality Florida shared the news.

Mendes wants Floridians to fight this bill, as well. He quoted a tweet that featured Equality Florida sharing a group of people protesting outside of the state’s capitol against the bill. "Florida, call your senators,” he wrote, before sharing a link to the state’s website that lists the senators he’s referencing. He then shared the hashtag, "#LetFreeFloridaSayGay."

In addition to both Grande and Mendes, Takei took to Twitter to share his thoughts. "A Florida lawmaker got up to say that 'gay' isn’t permanent. I’m not sure what she meant by that, since I’ve been gay for more than 84 years, but many of nature’s most beautiful creations, from rainbows to bursts of flower blossoms, don’t last forever. Just long enough to wow."

President Joe Biden also issued his own statement on Twitter that aligns with these celebrities' reliefs. "I want every member of the LGBTQI+ community — especially the kids who will be impacted by this hateful bill — to know that you are loved and accepted just as you are,” he wrote on Twitter. "I have your back, and my Administration will continue to fight for the protections and safety you deserve.”

It’s expected that Republican Governor Ron DeSantis will sign the bill next.

