Celebrities, from Ariana Grande to Shawn Mendes and George Takei, are speaking out against Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill that's set to impact LGBTQ+ children everywhere.
Officially known as CS/CS/HB 1557, the “Don’t Say Gay” Bill would prohibit "classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in certain grade levels” in public schools throughout the state. It also gives parents the ability to "bring action against the school district” if the conversations do happen.
The bill’s opponents have argued that going through with this can be problematic for Florida’s LGBTQ+ youth, making them at greater risk for declining mental health — as well as this being a violation of the First Amendment rights of both students and teachers.
Grande spoke out about the bill this week, writing "Really disgusting" on her Instagram Stories beneath a post in which Equality Florida shared the news.
Florida, call your senators !\u00a0http://flsenate.gov/Senators\u00a0 #LetFreeFloridaSayGayhttps://twitter.com/equalityfl/status/1500839543070769160\u00a0\u2026— Shawn Mendes (@Shawn Mendes) 1646699480
Mendes wants Floridians to fight this bill, as well. He quoted a tweet that featured Equality Florida sharing a group of people protesting outside of the state’s capitol against the bill. "Florida, call your senators,” he wrote, before sharing a link to the state’s website that lists the senators he’s referencing. He then shared the hashtag, "#LetFreeFloridaSayGay."
A Florida lawmaker got up to say that \u201cgay\u201d isn\u2019t permanent. I\u2019m not sure what she meant by that, since I\u2019ve been gay for more than 84 years, but many of nature\u2019s most beautiful creations, from rainbows to bursts of flower blossoms, don\u2019t last forever. Just long enough to wow.— George Takei (@George Takei) 1646762680
In addition to both Grande and Mendes, Takei took to Twitter to share his thoughts. "A Florida lawmaker got up to say that 'gay' isn’t permanent. I’m not sure what she meant by that, since I’ve been gay for more than 84 years, but many of nature’s most beautiful creations, from rainbows to bursts of flower blossoms, don’t last forever. Just long enough to wow."
I want every member of the LGBTQI+ community \u2014 especially the kids who will be impacted by this hateful bill \u2014 to know that you are loved and accepted just as you are. I have your back, and my Administration will continue to fight for the protections and safety you deserve.https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse/status/1491182851919908873\u00a0\u2026— President Biden (@President Biden) 1644361654
President Joe Biden also issued his own statement on Twitter that aligns with these celebrities' reliefs. "I want every member of the LGBTQI+ community — especially the kids who will be impacted by this hateful bill — to know that you are loved and accepted just as you are,” he wrote on Twitter. "I have your back, and my Administration will continue to fight for the protections and safety you deserve.”
It’s expected that Republican Governor Ron DeSantis will sign the bill next.
LimeWire Is Coming Back as NFT Marketplace
In a blast from our not so distant digital past, the infamous peer-to-peer file-sharing service, LimeWire, is ready to make a comeback and yes, they too are getting in on the NFT bandwagon.
After being forced to shut down in 2010 following a four-year legal battle with the federal government over mass copyright infringement, LimeWire is looking to put their sordid past behind them and relaunch as a marketplace for digital collectibles. No longer will the platform be known for low quality mp3 rips of "Numb" by Linkin Park that served as Patient Zero for all of the viruses that bricked your parents' computer but instead will focus on “music-related assets” like pre-release recordings, unreleased demos, artwork, live content and virtual merch.
Having restructured with a new team and transferred the service's intellectual property to brothers-slash-co-CEOs Paul and Julian Zehetmayr, the new LimeWire hopes to capitalize on all of the Y2K nostalgia the brand name carries with it, while steering clear of some of its more infamous connotations. “After about 12 years of the platform being down,” Paul Zehetmayr tells Bloomberg, “all the controversy that might have been in the past with the music industry has turned into nostalgia.”
As a part of their efforts to atone for the sins of company's past, LimeWire is planning to give other streaming services a run for their money by offering musical artists a 90% share of the revenue with plans to attract one million users over the course of the platform's first year. Management for Wu-Tang Clan and H.E.R. have also signed on to be a part of LimeWire's advisory board as the company looks to launch their digital marketplace in May of this year.
But, while LimeWire may be looking to put as much distance between them and their pirating past as possible, their pivot towards NFTs does come with its own set of controversies. From the market's gender gap to the frequently downplayed environmental impact the minting process takes, NFTs are not without their own sins. Looking to get out ahead of the impending cryptocurrency regulations in Europe and the US, the CEOs have put strict anti-money laundering measures in place.
We're back. Join the waitlist and our community.\n\nTelegram: https://t.me/limewire\u00a0\nDiscord: https://discord.com/invite/limewire\u00a0\n\nWaitlist:https://limewire.com/waitlist— LimeWire (@LimeWire) 1646817945
Jacquemus' Runway Show in Hawaii Gets Rained Out, Clothes Get Damaged
For his first fashion show outside of France, designer Simon Porte Jacquemus ventured out all the way out to Hawaii, where he staged a long blue runway that traced the shore of a beach in the island of Oʻahu.
The show, which took place on Wednesday just after the final day of Paris Fashion Week, debuted the brand's Spring 2022 collection, dubbed "Le Splash."
It was another visually stunning set complete with a view of the Ko'olau mountain range — not surprising given the brand's past outings including a fuchsia runway against the lavender fields of Provence and a show that took place in a giant wheat field in the countryside.
Unfortunately for Jacquemus, a rain storm interrupted the scheduled runway show right when the models were supposed to walk out. "We were blocked under the water here. All super wet, the clothes dirty... a real fashion drama if we can say that," the designer wrote on Instagram Stories. The rain finally cleared after about an hour.
The official runway video was released the following day. "Most of this was shot on the morning before the rain," he wrote about the film. "That's why the [collection] pictures are not out yet cause all the clothes we so damaged and wet... it hurts." He added that the team was working on finding a solution to release the official images.
That said, he was able to find some sort silver lining to the events that transpired. "Every local from our team and cast kept telling us that the rain is beautiful," he added. "All the energy suddenly turned into something so beautiful, full of meaning."
Some critics questioned the choice for Jacquemus to even show in Hawaii at all, citing reports of residents begging tourists to stop visiting because of the pandemic surge and the fact that some native islanders don't have access to drinking water because the supply is being diverted to resorts for tourists.
Nonetheless, the brand went ahead with the show, issuing a statement that they are "taking great care to respect this location, culture and way of life." As such, they worked with local talent, models and businesses from surrounding islands to leave as small of a footprint as possible.
Among the guests who saw the show in-person were Bretman Rock, Victor Cruz, Sza, Nicole Scherzinger and Jhene Aiko (Bretman and Sza live nearby). Blackpink's Jennie actually flew out all the way from Paris right after she attended the Chanel show. Afterwards, when the sun set, everyone celebrated at the afterparty on the beach.
Let's Talk About Khloé Kardashian's Pantry
It all started with the cookie jars. After Khloé Kardashian posted a photo of some red roses sitting atop her kitchen counter to Instagram, followers were quick to flood the comments inquiring about the object they found more intriguing: a massive two-gallon glass canister filled to the brim with perfectly stacked Keebler Vienna Fingers.
Soon after, Khloé earned the rep of organizational guru — sharing endless content that showcased closets, pantries, drawers, nooks, crannies, etc. around her home with objects removed from their original packaging, labeled and neatly placed in stockpiles that rival even the most avid Doomsday prepper’s storage solutions.
Most recently, the Keeping Up franchise’s newest Middle Girl once again kicked up online chatter after sharing her new kitchen pantry exclusively with Poosh dot com.
I love when the streets are talking about my pantry. This is my kind of commentary. Go to poosh to check it out— Khlo\u00e9 (@Khlo\u00e9) 1646773689
What caught our attention, however, isn’t necessarily Khloé’s obsession with arranging her spaces like high-end cannabis retail shops, but rather the grocery selections at hand. Let’s get into it, shall we?
As compared to her sister Kim’s kitchen, which entered social discourse back in 2020 for its “sparse” packaged goods and baffling beverage quantity (she later set the record straight with a full walk-in fridge tour), Khloé’s cupboards are stocked with items we’re not convinced she’s touched in years.
When I say I want my home to be organized and clean I expect NO LESS than Khloe Kardashian\u2019s pantrypic.twitter.com/wqMnHVcgXE— Liz Kardash (@Liz Kardash) 1646765303
Zooming in far beyond the famed cookies, off the bat, our eyes are drawn to the “canned goods” section. Rows upon rows of Ocean Spray cranberry sauce, Del Monte peaches and canned corn, Progresso chicken noodle and Campbell’s tomato — all very accessible brands and their claim-to-fame items that can be found in conventional grocery stores, rather than Erewhon exclusives. Same goes for the dressings: Ken’s Thousand Island? Hidden Valley Ranch? This exorbitantly rich person’s shelves are somehow not calling me poor. (Though the sheer abundance here, as many have already criticized for good reason, does.)
More than the brand names themselves, we genuinely need to know what Khloé’s doing with all those cans of cranberry sauce. Our single projection is that the Kardashian-Jenner-Disick-West Family Thanksgiving takes place around Khloé’s table, but who knows, maybe she’s an Alison Roman “Fancy Canned Cranberries” salad fangirl. What we can’t speak to, however, is that bounty of canned corn. Not to mention Vl*sic being her choice in pickle.
i want my pantry to look like khloe kardashian's pic.twitter.com/wmPBJWungA— eric v. schwartau (@eric v. schwartau) 1646847438
Let’s continue on into the world of spreads and squeezables.
Khloé has a well-documented oatmeal breakfast regimen, so it makes perfect sense that she has a wide variety of toppings to include. Here, we’re confronted once more with the canonical brands: natural, freshly ground non-homogenized nut butters were left off the shelves in favor of Jiff and Skippy — but no Peter Pan because *taste.* Jams and honeys look fancy judging by the wholesome farmscape labels and bold RAW, UNFILTERED lettering, whereas the maple syrups are giving range. A gorgeous glass bottle of pure Grade A Vermont maple is prominently featured, bookended by the ever classic Pearl Milling Company (FKA Aunt Jemima). We've spotted that one is more frequently placed in the rotation, but we’ll leave it for you to decide what that could mean.
Even the snack bulk bins are chock full of Walgreens receipt coupon favorites: Lay’s, Dorito’s and Snyder’s; Fig Newtons, Mother’s Cookies Circus Animals and Chips Ahoy. But Khloé obviously indulges in her fair share of homemade goodies. The easy-access flour and sugar dispensers are the tell-tale sign that Khloé is an avid baker, though what do we think she could possibly do with all that cornstarch? She must like her concoctions thicc.
Forget the wicker basket filled with backstock collagen and protein powders, the bougiest thing in Khloé’s arsenal — we’d even go so far as to declare it the singular sign of wealth — is the bucatini. There’s not just one, but two full containers of the rare pasta shape. Safe to say we’ve located the source of its US distribution shortage. At least to some degree.
Khloé has always been the most relatable of the Kardashian Krew and upon deeper investigation, it seems her grocery lists prove no exception.
Jennie and Gentle Monster Reunite for Second Eyewear Collab
In December, BLACKPINK superstar Jennie teased a second collab with eyewear label Gentle Monster, uploading several posts of herself posing with white sunglasses and flowers with the words like "Gentle Monster x Jennie" and "Jentle Garden." (Their first collab in 2020 sold out instantly.)
Related | Meet Our Gentle Monster Grandpa
Now, a couple of months later, the new collection has finally launched, and an accompanying campaign shot by Hugo Comte shows Jennie in a surreal fantasy garden surrounded by blooming flowers.
The eyewear capsule features reflective metal designs in three optical glasses, three sunglasses and one special style with embellished crystal details around the frame and come in an oversized square and rectangular acetate frame with a bold cat-eye.
It comes with a custom Jentle Garden package and is sold through Gentle Monster’s website and store around the world, with prices ranging from $259 to $480. There will also be Jentle Garden pop-ups in five cities around the world, which will recreate a village scenery installation envisioned by Jennie and Gentle Monster.
