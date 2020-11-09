Twice a year, Sephora hosts a massive "Beauty Insider" sale where you can get up to 20% off your entire purchase.
Beauty lovers like me are typically at the front of the line, pushing through crowds to grab that last Fenty Beauty gloss. This year, however, I participated in the blowout from the comfort of my bed, ordering products while eating my tacos.
For those who don't know, Sephora's sale is based on three "Beauty Insider" tiers:
Beauty Insiders: If you've given Sephora your email or phone number, then you automatically become a "Beauty Insider" and have access to their rewards system. This group gets 10% off their entire purchase.
VIB: If you spend more than $350 a year, then you are bumped to the next tier, "VIB." This group gets 15% off their entire purchase.
VIB ROUGE: Makeup addicts like myself who spend more than $1,000 a year at Sephora are then considered "Rouge." This group gets 20% off their entire purchase.
Sephora's biannual "Beauty Insider" sale ends tonight, so we've listed out the 20 products you need before the clock strikes midnight, below.
