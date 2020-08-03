Amid economic upheaval, stay-at-home orders and subsequent store closures, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a catastrophic effect on the fashion industry. Despite the loosening of restrictions across parts of the US, the virus is still very much alive, and the fate of struggling designers and brands unfortunately remains unknown.

In an effort to jumpstart the fashion community, entrepreneurs and style innovators Andrew Rosen (Theory), Maxwell Osborne and Dao-Yi Chow (Public School), Ben Fischman (M.Gemi), and Jens Grede (FRAME) collectively created BestKeptSecret, a digital flash sale event intended to aid the industry's reboot with a philanthropic goal of generating over $1M in donations for Baby2Baby and Know Your Rights Camp.

"As designers, it feels amazing to come together as an inclusive community to promote these amazing causes," Osborne tells PAPER. "Know Your Rights Camp's mission advances Black and Brown communities, elevating the next generation of change leaders while Baby2Baby supports low income children by providing supplies and resources during times of need."

Scheduled to launch on August 11, the online platform is bringing together more than 35 premier fashion brands for five days, offering generous discounts and holding Instagram Live sessions with designers and influencers over the course of the event. BestKeptSecret plans to add an additional $5 donation to each piece sold during the event and donate 100% of the proceeds directly to Baby2Baby and Know Your Rights Camp.

"We wanted to bring together a diverse community of established and up-and-coming American fashion brands so customers can shop their favorite styles while discovering new and exciting brands," Osborne says. "Consumers will shop denim, accessories, activewear, dresses and luxury sportswear from brands like Jason Wu, Alice + Olivia, Good American, FRAME, Rag & Bone and Theory."

Starting on August 3, interested attendees can log on to BestKeptSecret to create their virtual profile that grants free admission to the flash sale. For those who are especially eager, there's a $25 VIP Donor ticket that allows early access to the sales at 6 PM EST on August 10, 15 hours before the event's official commencement.

Head to BestKeptSecret's website to learn more.