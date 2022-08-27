Scott Disick may no longer be able to count himself amongst the Kardashians' inner circle.

According to an exclusive report from Page Six, the 39-year-old reality TV personality has been getting the cold shoulder for some time now. Most notably after his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, got married to Travis Barker earlier this year.

“Ever since Kourtney got married, he doesn’t spend as much time with that whole group,” as one source close to Scott told the outlet. “He’s been kind of excommunicated because the priority is Travis."



So then, where exactly does that leave the Talentless founder? Especially given that the bulk of his fame has been culled from his proximity to the Kardashian-Jenners? Well, it turns out that he's mostly been trying to "regroup who his relationships are," which the outlet noted may be old friends like Sean and Kimberly Stewart (who Scott is also now rumored to be dating).

Another insider later went on to tell Page Six that while Scott's been "distanced" from the family, he's still filming the second season of The Kardashians with his ex and their three kids.

Even so, it's clear that Scott's been feeling "left out" for quite some time now, as exemplified by a Kardashians episode where he tells Kris Jenner it made him feel "like complete shit" to not be invited to her birthday party. Granted, Kris explained in a subsequent confessional that she was afraid it would be "awkward" to host Scott and the Blink-182 drummer at the same event, especially since the former had been unexpectedly "angry and wound up over" Kourtney's relationship with her now-husband.

“Kourtney met her soulmate," she said at the time. "That’s gotta be hard for Scott to absorb."

Representatives for both Scott and the Kardashians have yet to comment on the report. In the meantime though, you can read the entire thing for yourself here.