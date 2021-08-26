For the third year in a row, Rihanna is bringing Savage x Fenty to the small screen. The superstar announced that Volume 3 of her annual lingerie show will hit Prime Video on September 24 in what promises to be another fashion and music spectacle.

While details and performances are being kept under wraps, if past editions are any indication, we're about to be in for another celeb-studded treat. According to a press release, an all-star line up of models, actors, performers, and more will debut the latest Savage X Fenty styles with "special performances from some of the biggest names in music." (Previous shows included cameos from Normani, Cara Delevingne, Rosalía, Bad Bunny and Shea Couleé.)

"Oh you think you ready?!" she captioned the post. Meanwhile, viewers will be able to shop the new collection the same day when it hits the Amazon Fashion store and at Savage X Fenty. Rihanna once again served as executive producer and creative director for the annual presentation. Watch the full trailer below and set your calendars for September 24.