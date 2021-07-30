One of LA's coolest fashion labels drew an equally buzzy group last night in SoHo. RtA, the clothing brand known for its black and white visuals and glam rock aesthetic, held an intimate dinner in celebration of their first New York store hosted by Evan Mock.

The Gossip Girl actor held court alongside names like Alexander Roth, Parker Kit Hill, Gabriel Kane Day-Lewis and Tanner Reese to fete the new location, which officially opens on August 7 at 5 Mercer St. Over 2,000 pounds of broken crystals from Baccarat were featured throughout the 2,100 square foot space.

This marks the third store for RtA, which was a finalist for the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund in 2017. It now has three stores in the US, including Las Vegas and its flagship LA location. Co-founder David Rimokh and creative director Eli Azran were also in town to fête the new milestone.

"It's always been a lifetime goal for myself to have a presence in New York," Azran told PAPER. "Through a lot of perseverance and hard work we were able to put it together. We're very fortunate to be able to have this and to have everyone here tonight."

See more photos from the dinner in the gallery, below.

Photos via BFA