When David Teitelbaum was looking to launch his first sneaker for Rose In Good Faith, he wanted a product that told a story — and so he teamed up with an unlikely partner: Doc Johnson, the sex toy manufacturer.

For nearly two years, the LA-based label worked on a process that could upcycle Doc Johnson's adult toys that were deemed damaged or defective through manufacturing and turn it into a chunky, wearable and stylish shoe called Plastic Soul, which launches today.

Through a complex recycling system, the toys were ground down into millimeter-sized cubes of TPE (thermoplastic elastomer) mixed with non-bleach EVA (Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate) foam and injection molded into the shape of the Plastic Soul.

“When we started the design progress, I wanted to create something that was both timeless and exceptionally useful," said Tietelbaum. "Turns out, we produced a shoe that’s more comfortable than any shoe on the market, and just like our collaborations, the piece tells a story. We hope the shoe will transcend time and inspire a new perspective on up-cycling.”

Indeed, while the brand is known for collaborations with music artists — past projects include capsules with The Kid Laroi and Lil Peep — their first main-line shoe (which will go for $130 and be available at The Webster and H Lorenzo) marks the beginning stages of a renewed brand vision for Rose In Good Faith.

“We are so proud of this partnership with Rose In Good Faith to promote sex positivity through fashion and innovation," said Doc Johnson's COO Chad Braverman. "It was important to us that we create a shoe that was conscious of environmental impact, which is why we are beyond thrilled to make these using our up-cycled sex-toy materials. We can’t wait to get these out in the world as part of our global movement to de-stigmatize sexual health and wellness.”