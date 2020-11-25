If you're anything like us, odds are you've had Rina Sawayama's SAWAYAMA on a near constant repeat since it first dropped this past April — and yet we still can't get enough. Thankfully, Rina has us covered with a brand new deluxe edition of her debut album, scheduled to arrive just in time for the holidays.

Featuring acoustic renditions of the album's lead singles, remixes from Pablo Vittar, Bree Runway, Dream Wife, Sawayama's cover of The 1975's "Love If We Made It" and three new bonus tracks, the full deluxe edition is set to arrive on December 4. To celebrate the announcement, Rina has shared a new single, "LUCID."

Featuring the dancefloor stylings of Chromatica Executive Producer BloodPop, the club-primed track sees Rina lean fully into chart-topping pop and it feels so good. Soaring vocals on full display with a catchy hook over a kaleidoscopic day-glo beat, "LUCID" is just the vibrant, queer bop we've needed to get us through these last few weeks of 2020.

"It's about living a different life through dreaming, whether it's to be with the dream girl or to be the dream girl," Sawayama explains. "Me and Lauren Aquilina wrote this together on the floor of my tiny rented living room back in early 2018. BloodPop sent us the beat and the melody flowed out so easily that I remember at one point I started hoovering cos i knew this would be easy to write lol. I've kept this song secret for 2 years so I'm so excited to finally release it to the world! 2020's been a tough year so I wanted to finish it off with a dance bop to take us into a more hopeful 2021."

Listen to Rina Sawayama's latest single "LUCID," below.