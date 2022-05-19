Rihanna is now a momma!

On Thursday, sources with direct knowledge revealed to TMZ that the Fenty Beauty mogul gave birth on May 13 in Los Angeles. The baby boy, who she shares with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, is her first child. They have yet to reveal the baby's name.

Back in January, Rihanna confirmed the pregnancy rumors by debuting her growing stomach in vintage Chanel (of course) during a casual walk in Harlem with Rocky, who she's been dating since early 2020. Following the big reveal, the superstar continued to eschew traditional maternity clothes in favor of high-fashion pieces that put her pregnancy on full display, explaining to Vogue in her May 2022 cover story that it was "too much fun to get dressed up."

"I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing," as she said.

Prior to that, the style icon also spoke to Elle about her future parenting style, saying that she's expecting to be a "psycho mom," as inspired by a couple members of the Real Housewives franchise, namely Heather Dubrow and Teresa Giudice.

The news comes nearly one month after Rocky was arrested at LAX in relation to a 2021 incident where he allegedly shot at a man several times during a previously unreported altercation. However, that didn't stop the couple from hosting a rave-themed baby shower just a few days after Rocky was released on bail, proving that their ultimate focus always has been their son.

Congratulations, Rih and Rocky! Read TMZ's full report here.