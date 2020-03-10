Champion's ubiquitous fitness wares are an athleisure institution, so much so that Rick Owens (an avid gym-goer himself) is among its longtime fans. He even modeled his logo after Champion's vintage calligraphic font when he started his label in the '90s.

"I remember my older, cooler cousins wearing Champion sweatshirts and shorts in the '70s, cementing that logo in my brain," he said in a statement. So when he got the chance to collaborate with the heritage sportswear label, Owens sprinkled Champion's logo (rendered in black, white and gray) on everything from distorted hoodies to windbreakers and T-shirts.

The collection, which first debuted on Owen's runway show last June, instantly captures the designer's signature goth/grunge-glam aesthetic on pieces like trench coats, oversized togas and body suits. While gym-friendly items like hoodies, mesh shorts and sweats are sure to elevate any workout look.

The full collection is available now at RickOwens.eu.