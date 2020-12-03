After nearly 25 years since it first went on the air, Radio Disney has announced that it will shut down in 2021.

The news comes from Disney Branded Television President Gary Marsh, who announced today to the employees of Radio Disney and its sister station, Radio Disney Country, that both stations would cease operations during the first quarter of the coming year.

Clarifying that the Latin American subsidiaries would not be affected, Marsh explained the decision to go off the air as being the result of "the fast evolving media environment" and "the ongoing public health crisis that continues to affect in-person music events" in addition to the company's new structural focus on Disney+.

The writing may have been on the wall for quite some time, given the rise of digital streaming platforms and the prevalence of curated playlists and podcasts over traditional radio. Still, it marks the end of an era for Disney's TV-to-pop idol pipeline.

Credit should also be given to Radio Disney for making good classics like Technotronic's "Pump Up the Jam," 2 Unlimited's "Get Ready" and the "Cha Cha Slide" a cherished part of a whole new generation's childhoods.