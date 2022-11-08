It seems as if Queen Elizabeth II was a big Top Gun fan, at least according to a new report.

Over the weekend, the Sunday Times of London spoke to a source that claimed the late English monarch had cultivated a secret friendship with none other than Tom Cruise this past summer.

As the insider explained, the 60-year-old Top Gun: Maverick star came to London to celebrate 70 years of Queen Elizabeth's reign during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee back in May, during which he participated in the Gallop Through History equine pageant in May. However, the monarch was unable to meet the Hollywood icon due to mobility issues. And much like Justin Bieber, she was apparently super bummed.

“The Queen let it be known that she was really disappointed not to have met Tom at the pageant, so he was invited to have a special tour of Windsor Castle with everything laid on for him," they said. "Afterwards, just the two of them had tea together."

The source went on to say that the two "really hit it off" during their brief meeting, and Queen Elizabeth was so enamored by the Mission Impossible actor that she let him fire a ceremonial gun, fly in by helicopter and "invited him back for lunch."

"She loved seeing him," they added. That said, the Queen wasn't able to see Cruise again, as she died a few months later on September 8 in Balmoral Castle at the age of 96.

Even so, it appears as if the feeling was mutual, with Cruise previously expressing his admiration for her during a television interview held prior to the Jubilee, saying that "she is someone who has tremendous dignity and I admire her devotion."

He added, "What she has accomplished has been historic."

Cruise has yet to confirm the report. However, you can still read what the Sunday Times of London source had to say about their budding friendship here.