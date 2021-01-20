For the most part, the fashion in this morning's inauguration (and the evening prior) was a display of emerging American talent, with names like Christopher John Rogers, Sergio Hudson and Markarian leading the charge. But suddenly, all anyone could talk about was a pair of looks by the Italian doyenne herself, Miuccia Prada.

Her impact was first felt when Ella Ermhoff, a Parsons student and stylish step-daughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, emerged in an embellished plaid coat from Miu Miu, Miuccia's youthful secondary line. Contrary to what many thought, however, the 21-year-old buy this look off the rack (nor did she purchase the Thom Browne and Batsheva looks either).

Ella Ermhoff wearing Miu Miu at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration.

Rather, she worked with styling duo Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson, who also count Jennifer Garner, Jennifer Lawrence, Kiernan Shipka, Rachel Brosnahan as celebrity clients, to pull the selected looks for the big day. (They also dressed her mom Kerstin Emhoff.) The Miu Miu coat is currently available at the brand's two New York City stores, while a black version is currently available on Farfetch for a cool $4,950.

Meanwhile, Prada's namesake brand made for the second buzzy fashion moment on the Capitol steps, when 22-year-old poet laureate Amanda Gorman stepped out in a canary yellow coat that she actually wore before for the brand's Spring 2021 show as a virtual guest.

Amanda Gorman wearing Prada at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration.

"I am weaving my own type of symbolism into my outfit, and it's really special and important to me to deliver these nuggets of information and sentimentality as I'm reciting the poem," she told Vogue, adding that Miuccia is someone she admires for her intellect and history of strong feminist stances.

Notably, Gorman was also a speaker at the Prada Group's Shaping a Future Sustainable Society conference held in partnership with Yale and Politecnico di Milano where she held a round table to discuss the ways businesses can navigate the changing landscape. (Could a Prada campaign be next for the 22-year-old? We wouldn't be mad, tbh!)