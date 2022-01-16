Attendees of Prada's Milan Fashion Week Fall 2022 menswear show on Sunday were in for a treat. The runway featured a couple of unexpected celebrity appearances that caused a bit of a buzz.

On the second year of Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons' collaboration as co-creative directors, they presented a collection called "Body of Work," which is essentially elevated, futuristic workwear that also echoes both Prada's and Simons' bodies of work as designers. “We were thinking about meaningful fashion, pieces that make sense,” Prada said in show notes. “Clothes that make people feel important, and that are therefore, in themselves, important, not something to discard.’’

​And in casting their runway models, the designers chose to have ​Twin Peaks and Sex and the City actor Kyle MacLachlan and ​Jurassic Park's Jeff Goldblum to represent “real men, recognized figures,” enhancing reality.

The actors, both in their 60's, bookended the show. MacLachlan opened, coming out in a long black overcoat contrasted by his shimmering light blue outfit underneath, with matching his gloves. And Goldblum closed, also in a long black overcoat, which had the added flair of faux fur trimming.

​Aside from the two Hollywood stars, the Prada's Fall 2022 show also featured eight other actors, including ​Sex Education's Asa Butterfield and ​The Maze Runner and ​Love Actually​ star Thomas Brodie-Sangster.

See all the looks in the gallery below.