City Girls' JT Is the Newest Poster Girl Muse

Since its 2017 inception, Francesca Capper and Natasha Somerville have built their London-based label Poster Girl into the sort of brand fit for fashion-obsessed femmes seeking main character clothes.
Their hyper-feminine designs, inspired by everything from '90s nostalgia to party girls (mini sequin skirts and frilly cutout bodysuits are among the mix), are a favorite of the likes of Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa, Paris Hilton and Megan Thee Stallion.
So for Fall 2023, the brand enlisted another fierce power player to join its ranks of Poster Girl muses: JT from City Girls, who describes the label as "very luxury hoe." To celebrate the launch, the rapper is hosting a dinner and afterparty in New York City alongside Capper and Somerville.
The campaign sees JT, as well as models like Gabriette, photographed in a seedy LA motel wearing the brand's trippy, and sexy shapewear, diamantes, fishnet and signature chainmail. See more photos in the gallery, below.
Photos courtesy of Poster Girl/ Moni Haworth
- 'Christian Girl Autumn' Returns ›
- How Zara Larsson Became Her Own Poster Girl ›
- Poster Girl Will Outfit the Femme Uprising ›