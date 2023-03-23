City Girls' JT Is the Newest Poster Girl Muse

Since its 2017 inception, Francesca Capper and Natasha Somerville have built their London-based label Poster Girl into the sort of brand fit for fashion-obsessed femmes seeking main character clothes.

Their hyper-feminine designs, inspired by everything from '90s nostalgia to party girls (mini sequin skirts and frilly cutout bodysuits are among the mix), are a favorite of the likes of Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa, Paris Hilton and Megan Thee Stallion.

"The modern day Poster Girl is a tough heroine, independent and mysterious," the designers and Central Saint Martins alums previously told PAPER. "She also has a very good sense of humor."

So for Fall 2023, the brand enlisted another fierce power player to join its ranks of Poster Girl muses: JT from City Girls, who describes the label as "very luxury hoe." To celebrate the launch, the rapper is hosting a dinner and afterparty in New York City alongside Capper and Somerville.

The campaign sees JT, as well as models like Gabriette, photographed in a seedy LA motel wearing the brand's trippy, and sexy shapewear, diamantes, fishnet and signature chainmail. See more photos in the gallery, below.