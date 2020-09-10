Petra Collins is bringing that old school, early-aughts fashion back with her debut fashion collection, I'm Sorry by Petra Collins. Premiered by SSENSE, the 12-piece set features everything from bedazzled tracksuits to cropped T-shirts — all centered on nostalgia for the new millennium with a horror film-inspired twist.

I'm Sorry by Petra Collins is bright and friendly, neon and exciting. There are anime graphics on the front of shirts, hoodies, and shorts, neon greens on sweatsuits and lace bodysuits, and cropped shirts that look fit for a teenage boy band concert. The items range between $65 and $295.

In an interview with SSENSE, Collins explained why she gave I'm Sorry by Petra Collins a "baby-stupid name," saying that it was a reference to her Canadian background and not taking fashion very seriously. "I feel like I also want to apologize for what I'm going to be putting out," she said, explaining that she made design pieces with thinking about how they would look being photographed, and what would be comfortable to wear in front of and behind the camera.

With this exciting collection of clothes from Collins, there's no doubt that it'll be racing off digital shelves faster than you can think. But don't worry — if you happen to miss this one, there is another drop expected to come out later this year. The next one will expand on the available designs and is set to include both jewelry and footwear.

Check out some of I'm Sorry by Petra Collins up above. To check out the full collection and get your hands on some of its pieces, head on over to SSENSE.