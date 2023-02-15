Paul Mescal Responds to Phoebe Bridgers Breakup Rumors

Paul Mescal wants the online gossipmongers to mind their own business.

On the heels of ongoing speculation about his potential breakup with musician Phoebe Bridgers, the Aftersun actor was asked if he ever felt compelled to address the chatter head on, which he said was definitely something that had crossed his mind.

“I definitely feel the temptation to say the status of my whatever — that will always be there,” he recently told Vanity Fair, though he went on to say that he didn't "think that's a wise thing to do."

"When 'Normal People' came out, I was very forthright in interviews, and it didn't actually serve me," Mescal continued. "But the temptation still exists to be like, 'Shut the fuck up.'"

He added, "This is my life. This is what's going on. Or this is what's not going on.'"

The pair got tongues wagging back in 2020 after "Motion Sickness" singer tweeted about being "sad and horny" after watching Normal People, leading Mescal to reply, "I'm officially dead." They then seemingly confirmed their romance after showing up together at the LACMA Art + Film Gala and the Met Gala the following year before making their relationship Instagram official in December 2021, which was later followed up by engagement speculation.

However, fans began to suspect that the couple had broken up after listening to Bridgers' verse on SZA's "Ghost in the Machine," which talked about a fight that left her "on my own in an airport bar or hotel lobby." Shortly thereafter, the Grammy nominee was spotted out with comedian Bo Burnham prior to Vogue Australia appearing to accidentally confirm their breakup in a since-amended article that referred to Mescal as Bridgers' "former fiancé."

Bridgers has yet to comment on their alleged split. In the meantime, you can see everything Mescal told Vanity Fair about the rumors here.