As far as iconic Y2K fashion duos go, you would be hard pressed to name a better pair than Paris Hilton and velour tracksuits. And now, roughly two-ish decades after she first popularized the look, the heiress is looking to put her own spin one the garment with her new line of velour tracksuits.

Hilton introduced the world to her new line of velour tracksuits with a limited drop of six designs via her online shop. Staying pretty true to the standard plush loungewear look, the new tracksuit collection incorporates elements of Hilton's personal brand with phrases like "That's Hot," "Boss Babe" and "Iconic" embedded in glittery rhinestones. There's even one that says "Wifey" as a nod to her engagement to fiancée Carter Reum.

“Tracksuits have been iconic since the early 2000s and remain a staple in my wardrobe to this day,” Hilton said in a statement to WWD. “Over the years, I have collected hundreds, and I am so excited to now launch my own collection.”

Ranging in price from $80 to $118, the limited drop was quick to sell out but the full collection is set launch later this June and hit a wider array of retailers come fall.

“I’ve enjoyed every aspect of the design process, from choosing and testing the softest velour fabrics to ensuring all the finishes, details and embellishments were just right,” Hilton says. “My whole personality and essence really shines through the brand and line I’ve created. The tracksuits are cozy for lounging indoors and super chic for everyday as well. I can’t wait for everyone to be sliving while wearing their own.”