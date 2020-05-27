Fashion
Last week, Love Bailey hosted PAPER x Club Quarantine from her massive hot tub on the Savage Ranch in Temecula, California. In-between turning her webcam to flaunt the West Coast sunset and splashing around with her housemates, Bailey called attention to her Artist Residency fundraiser and gassed up the party's guest DJs with moans and her signature "yoo-hoo's."

Elsewhere in the night: DeathbyRomy played bops in a ski mask; BigKlit road a scooter inside her apartment next to a friend spinning wildly on a stripper pole; Tei Shi served '80s glamour with an expertly positioned fan; and Tove Lo unveiled her first-ever DJ set with a preview of her new single, "Sadder Badder Cooler," out now.

Tonight, PAPER returns with our weekly three-hour rave with Club Quarantine, the first and most persistent queer party on Zoom.

The lineup, per usual, is a mix of everything: Shawn Wasabi, the viral producer whose album Mangotale arrives May 29, is scheduled to DJ. ("Animal Crossing" and "Lemons" are both bubbly summer anthems). Disney icons-turned-avant-pop performers Aly & AJ will also drop by to build off the buzz surrounding their latest single, "Joan of Arc on the Dance Floor." All the way from Sweden, COBRAH will make her PAPER x Club Q "Debut," as well as Remi Wolf (stream "Photo ID" and "Woo!") and Sizzy Rocket, who's set to release her "Smells Like Sex" music video later this week. Rounding out the night is Bambi Banks-Couleé, Chicago's self-proclaimed "princess" and a member of Maison Couleé.

For entrance into PAPER x Club Quarantine, you'll need a Zoom code, which will be announced to the public right here tonight at 9 PM EST. Stans, you'll want to watch this space closely — and run, don't walk, to enter the party.

For party tips and etiquette, follow Club Quarantine on Instagram (@clubquarantine).

