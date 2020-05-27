Last week, Love Bailey hosted PAPER x Club Quarantine from her massive hot tub on the Savage Ranch in Temecula, California. In-between turning her webcam to flaunt the West Coast sunset and splashing around with her housemates, Bailey called attention to her Artist Residency fundraiser and gassed up the party's guest DJs with moans and her signature "yoo-hoo's."

Elsewhere in the night: DeathbyRomy played bops in a ski mask; BigKlit road a scooter inside her apartment next to a friend spinning wildly on a stripper pole; Tei Shi served '80s glamour with an expertly positioned fan; and Tove Lo unveiled her first-ever DJ set with a preview of her new single, "Sadder Badder Cooler," out now.

Tonight, PAPER returns with our weekly three-hour rave with Club Quarantine, the first and most persistent queer party on Zoom.

For entrance into PAPER x Club Quarantine, you'll need a Zoom code, which will be announced to the public right here tonight at 9 PM EST. Stans, you'll want to watch this space closely — and run, don't walk, to enter the party.