See What Everyone Wore to the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet

The 2023 Oscars are the culmination of another awards season (and Fashion Month, for that matter) with all eyes on celebrities to see what they wore for one of fashion's biggest nights on the red carpet — which is actually champagne-colored this year for the first time. Below, see what everyone wore to the Oscars.
Florence Pugh in Valentino
Cara Delevingne in Elie Saab
Halle Bailey in Dolce & Gabbana
Ariana DeBose in Versace
Mindy Kaling in Vera Wang
Zoe Saldana in Fendi
Allison Williams in Giambattista Valli
Ruth E. Carter in Valentino
Hong Chau in Prada
Malala Yousafzai in Ralph Lauren
Winnie Harlow in Giorgio Armani
Elizabeth Olsen in Givenchy
Jamie Lee Curtis in Dolce & Gabbana
Vanessa Hudgens in Chanel
Sofia Carson in Giambattista Valli
Ashley Graham in Alberta Ferretti
Fan BingBing in Tony Ward
Laverne Cox in Vera Wang
Photos via Getty
