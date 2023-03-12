See What Everyone Wore to the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet

The 2023 Oscars are the culmination of another awards season (and Fashion Month, for that matter) with all eyes on celebrities to see what they wore for one of fashion's biggest nights on the red carpet — which is actually champagne-colored this year for the first time. Below, see what everyone wore to the Oscars.

Florence Pugh in Valentino

Cara Delevingne in Elie Saab

Halle Bailey in Dolce & Gabbana

Ariana DeBose in Versace

Mindy Kaling in Vera Wang

Zoe Saldana in Fendi

Allison Williams in Giambattista Valli

Ruth E. Carter in Valentino

Hong Chau in Prada

Malala Yousafzai in Ralph Lauren

Winnie Harlow in Giorgio Armani

Elizabeth Olsen in Givenchy

Jamie Lee Curtis in Dolce & Gabbana

Vanessa Hudgens in Chanel

Sofia Carson in Giambattista Valli

Ashley Graham in Alberta Ferretti

Fan BingBing in Tony Ward

Laverne Cox in Vera Wang