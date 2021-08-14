Fans are divided over Olivia Rodrigo's recent comments about the drama surrounding "Drivers License."

As you probably know by now, the song's lyrics sent social media into a speculative spiral earlier this year, as many believed they were written about the star's ex, Joshua Bassett, who supposedly moved on with an older blonde that was assumed to be fellow Disney star, Sabrina Carpenter.

In the wake of the online buzz, Carpenter also went on to release what appeared to be her own musical response to the drama. However, aside from a brief quote about the song's inspiration not mattering, Rodrigo kept things pretty mum on her end. And though Rodrigo's now directly addressed the situation via a recent interview with Variety, her response is causing some contention amongst fans.

In the article, Rodrigo denounced the onslaught of hate Carpenter received after the song came out by saying, "I just remember [everyone being] so weird and speculative about stuff they had no idea about."

"I don't really subscribe to hating other women because of boys," she added. "I think that's so stupid, and I really resent that narrative that was being tossed around."

Granted, Rodrigo's comments rubbed a vast majority of commenters the wrong way, who deemed her defense of Carpenter too little, too late. After all, several people pointed out that the musician had more than six months to tell fans to stop harassing and sending Carpenter death threats, with some even accusing Rodrigo of waiting until the hype surrounding her song died down.

"NOW she wants to say something? no. it feels so insincere," as one person said, while another critic wrote, "Sabrina went through hell and back and [Rodrigo's] speaking up now after the song has been milked to full capacity."

A third commenter also chimed in by adding, "She definitely should've said something way sooner. her fans were sending death threats and hate to Sabrina for crying out loud. i'm a fan of her, but i'm not gonna ignore the fact that she let this go on for 7 months, and i think everyone else should do the same."

But even so, Rodrigo also had her fair share of defenders, who told people to "kindly hop off her dick," because she "didn't start any hatetrain y'all did this on your own."

"so don't blame her," they continued, before another person said, "she's not responsible for what people did and she's absolutely not obligated to talk about it people choosing to be shitbags is not her responsibility."

They added, "she talked about being freaked out from all the drama and attention and wanting to draw herself away from it."

Neither Rodrigo nor Carpenter have commented on the situation.