Gossip Girl, as true fans know, is all about the pop culture references, iconic guest stars and New York City inside jokes. To be included in the mix? It's an honor! But maybe Olivia Jade Giannulli is more of an OC girl, because she seems kind of annoyed to have been referenced in last week's pilot episode of the next-gen reboot.
This seems as good a time as any to check in on what Olivia Jade has actually been up to recently. She's definitely returned to social media and her YouTube channel, after taking the appropriate amount of time out. Recent TikTok and Instagram posts show her on an endless stream of vacations, which must be nice.
Which crucified influencer will get the Gossip Girl treatment next? Maybe Jordyn Woods?
