Gossip Girl, as true fans know, is all about the pop culture references, iconic guest stars and New York City inside jokes. To be included in the mix? It's an honor! But maybe Olivia Jade Giannulli is more of an OC girl, because she seems kind of annoyed to have been referenced in last week's pilot episode of the next-gen reboot.

If you will recall, Olivia Jade is a beauty influencer whose rich and famous parents purchased her a place at USC. They have since done time behind bars, while she has repented on a memorable episode of Red Table Talk. So perhaps it did sting a little when a throwaway line from Gossip Girl's first episode ("Olivia Jade gained followers when her mom went to jail") brought back some dark memories that hadn't made headlines in a while.

On TikTok, Giannulli fact-checked the Gossip Girl writers' room, implying that she very much lost followers in the wake of the scandal. Not only followers, but also a fair few lucrative brand deals. She also lost her place at USC, although the influencer famously didn't really want to be there in the first place, so that was kind of a win.

This seems as good a time as any to check in on what Olivia Jade has actually been up to recently. She's definitely returned to social media and her YouTube channel, after taking the appropriate amount of time out. Recent TikTok and Instagram posts show her on an endless stream of vacations, which must be nice.

Which crucified influencer will get the Gossip Girl treatment next? Maybe Jordyn Woods?