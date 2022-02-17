Almost every fashion lover who was inside the Angelika Film Center to see Collina Strada's screening of their new collection has seen The Hills at some point. So when the film's opening scenes of protagonist Tommy Dorfman landing her dream fashion internship played out along with a jingle reminiscent of Natasha Bedingfield's "Unwritten" (a nod to the original series), we knew we were in for a TV throwback.

It was as good a spoof as any SNL skit, only fashion-ified with an eclectic cast including Rowan Blanchard, Aaron Philip, Chloe Wise, Uglyworldwide and Cory Kennedy. Even OGs Lisa Love and Whitney Port made cameos. In "The Collinas," Tommy quickly struggles to adapt to the workplace culture and a plant-based diet. "Can Tommy make it in the high-stakes world of sustainable fashion?" the premise asks.

It gave the chartreuse shirts, hip-padded dresses, trippy fringe blankets and mix of velvet, satin and feathered pieces a Y2K and playful context in which to live in, not unlike designer Hillary Taymour's past video projects like "Animorphs."

There's been a lot said about the absence of big tentpole figures on the NYFW schedule, but the newer names are making the most of it. Bach Mai, the Texas-born, Paris-trained designer who worked under John Galliano at Maison Margiela, fist made a splash last fall with his first collection of couture garments with full skirts and organa suits.

But for his first Fashion Week outing, Mai unleashed an explosion of soft pastels and gradient tiers of color, a departure from his initial collection of mostly black pieces. Vogue dubbed him an "American Couturier in the Making" and it's not hard to see why: shown on mannequins at the Times Center, his techniques included a panné velvet made from clear lurex woven onto silk with ombrés as well as a mille-feuille of raw-edged chiffon strips. Teddy Quinlivan, whom he's known for years, modeled the lookbook for this sophomore effort.

Photography: Dimitri Hyacinthe

Telfar caused quite the buzz well before his NYFW slot. Its rare "Round Circle Bag," which was spotted on the arms of a few lucky IG tastemakers like Kimberly Drew and Recho Omondi, wasn't widely available until recently (though it's now sold out online).

At the brand's show last night, they came out in various colors like black and white, coinciding with the new drop on Telfar TV (one model held a giant QR code where shoppers could scan and order them right then and there). At $567, its the most expensive bag style to-date, but that clearly hasn't stopped the die-hards as evidenced by it already being out-of-stock.