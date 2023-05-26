We Heart NYC Drag!

The Brooklyn drag scene celebrates every aspect of the fashion industry — hair, makeup, nails, styling, performance and more — without sacrificing authenticity. This genuineness is what pulled local performer Missleidy Rodrigez (AKA Jimi Urquiaga) from her fashion funk after working for more than 10 years as a stylist and creative director in New York.

"After a decade in the fashion industry, I grew tired of the same old generic editorial stories and I wasn't feeling fulfilled artistically,” Missleidy tells PAPER. “Fashion was so stale, structured and full of politics that it took out all of the fun of creating. It wasn’t what made me fall in love with it back in 2008.”

Watching RuPaul’s Drag Race and thinking, I think I could do that, pulled Missleidy into the world of drag and, through that, back into fashion. “[The drag community] encourages everyone to come into their own unique perspective on all the facets of fashion,” she says, and Brooklyn is where she found all the refreshing takes she'd been looking for.

Now that she's back into designing and creating visuals for herself, Missleidy decided she needed to create something bigger — a project where she could bring her community along with her for the journey of rediscovering the beautiful intersections of fashion and drag.

So she invited dozens of New York's finest drag performers and production icons to craft a photo series for PAPER that showcased NYC drag excellence in its scope and influence. “I want [this project] to be a time capsule that archives where we are in regards to hair, makeup and fashion at this specific moment.,” she says. “I want to celebrate the power and magnetism of each of these entertainers.”

Most importantly, as Missleidy notes, drag “isn’t only a form of self-expression — it’s art, it’s political and, in its truest form, it’s love.”

In light of the continued wave of anti-trans and anti-drag legislation throughout the US, PAPER encourages readers to donate to grassroots organizations like the Trans Formations Project through the month of April, when we’ll be rolling out Missleidy’s project in parts, right here.

Photographer/ Director:

Noah Fecks Studio @Noahfecksisawesome Fashion Stylist / Creative Director/ Producer / Casting Director

Jimi Urquiaga @Jimi_urquiaga Styling/ Production assistant: Chancey Bridges @chanceybridges Cast: Missleidy Rodriguez @missleidyrodriguez Hair: Serena Tea @serenateanyc

Look: Christian Siriano @csiriano

Hat: Christian Cowan Shoes: Christian Louboutin

Nails: 1-800-Drip @1.800.drip

Lashes: LashCorps @lashcorps

Cosmetics: Mintty Makeup, kryolan, Urban Decay, Fenty Beauty, Mac Cosmetics, Trixie Cosmetics KimChi chic Beauty, One/Size, Neutrogena and Jaclyn Hill Cosmetics

Photography: Noah Fecks (B&A)

Photographers Agent - B&A Instagram: @bareps

Fashion Stylist/Creative Director/ Producer / Casting Director Jimi Urquiaga @Jimi_urquiaga

Studio manager - Justin Belmondo Instagram: @justinbelmondo

Production Designer: - Ethan Lunkenheimer

Instagram: @elunken

Location: The Roxy Hotel New York @theroxyhotelnyc @roxycinemanyc

Special Thanks - The Roxy Hotel, Hannah Fair, Luigi Menduni Instagram - @theroxyhotelnyc @hannahunfair @luigi_menduni Cast Credits:

Row 1 L To Right

Jackie Cox, Klondyke, The legendary kevin aviance, Missleidy Rodriguez, Busted,K. James, Shuga Cain

Row 2

Yuhua Hamasaki, Megami, Dahlia Sin, Boyish Charm, Richard, Citrine Cash Collins, Mariyea, Alexis Michelle

Row 3: Catrina Lovelace, COLETTE, Muscles Monty, Junior Mintt, Poly ester, Marti Gold Cummings, Castrata, Cheeks Voila, Elle/ LC, Peachez

Row 4: Audrey Phoenix, Baejing, God Complex, Bootsie lefaris, MissMa’amShe, Myster E Mel KiKi, Ryan Roachie, Andrew Dahling, Hibiscus, Vena cava, Trouble,

Row 5: Little Piece, Kiki Ball Change, MAGNOLIA POLARIS, Jupiter Genesis, Plasma, Chola Spears, Chelsea Piers, Doris Locht, Nymphia Wind, Tuna Melt, Reese Havoc, Brita Filter,

Row. 6: Eden Darkstar, Shia Ho, Inita D, Tina Twirler, Ella Fartzgerald, Sweaty Eddie, Kris Love, Izzy Uncut, Athena, Piper

Photographer/ Director: Tawfick Espriella @tawfick

Creative Director/ Producer / Casting Director Jimi Urquiaga @Jimi_urquiaga

Designer: Jazzmint Dash @jazzmint.dash Set Design: Ethan Lunkenheimer @elunken

Photography Assistant: Diego Juan

Vargas @diegojuanvideoman

Styling Assistant/ Madeline Kevelson @spiltmlk Styling assistant / Production Assistant: Chancey Bridges @chanceybridges

Location: Noah Fecks Studio @Noahfecksisawesome

Cast:

Jazzmint Dash @Jazzmint.dash

Look: Jazzmint Dash @Jazzmint.dash

Missleidy Rodriguez @Missleidyrodriguez Look: Jazzmint Dash @Jazzmint.dash Hair: Dale Delaporte @daledela

Nails: 1-800-Drip @1.800.drip

Lashes: LashCorps @lashcorps

Cosmetics: Mintty Makeup, Mac Cosmetics, Gucci Beauty, sugar Pill, Urban Decay and Morphe Diana Dash @diana.dash

Look: Jazzmint Dash @Jazzmint.dash Hair: Diana Dash @diana.dash Milk @bigandmilky

Look: Jazzmint Dash @Jazzmint.dash John Mangru @johnmangru

Look: Jazzmint Dash @Jazzmint.dash

Cosmetics: Maybelline, Nyx, Fenty Beauty and Lift and Snatch Lana Ja'Rae @lanajarae

Look: Jazzmint Dash @Jazzmint.dash

Hair: Vanity Mirror @the1stvanitymirror

Cosmetics: Mintty Makeup, Colourpop, Mac Cosmetics, Gucci Beauty, sugar Pill, Urban Decay and Morphe Angel Au

Look: Jazzmint Dash @Jazzmint.dash

Hair: Koji Ichikawa @hair_by_koji_ichikawa

Cosmetics: Mintty Makeup, Mac Cosmetics, Kimchi chic beauty, sugar Pill, Urban Decay and Morphe

Muscles Monty