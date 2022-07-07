Doja Cat has a crush on Stranger Things' newest rising star, Joseph Quinn, and co-star Noah Schnapp is putting her on blast.

In a new TikTok, Schnapp, who play Will Byers on the popular Netflix series, exposed an exchange he had with the pop singer who was inquiring whether or not Quinn was single. “Noah can you tell Joseph to hmu?" Doja can be seen inquiring in the screenshot before quickly double checking to see if he was actually single, "Wait no. Does he have a girlfriend?”

Luckily for her, Schnapp was more than happy to encourage Doja to "slide into his DMs," going on to help her find his Instagram after she couldn't find any DMs to slide into.

It isn't necessarily a big secret that Doja Cat has the hots for Quinn, either. She previously tweeted, “Joseph Quinn fine as shit,” towards the end of May and previously replied, “it’s fucking criminal,” to a fan sharing a photo of the British actor pointing out how attractive he is.

However, the only foreseeable wrinkle in Doja's plan might be that Quinn might not actually even run his own Instagram account. According to Vulture, Quinn doesn't have much of a social media footprint, explaining, “I have an Instagram account managed by a friend.” If that is the case, hopefully the friend ends up relaying the message.

Quinn has quickly emerged as one of breakout stars of the latest season of Stranger Things. Even if you've been desperately trying to avoid spoilers you no doubt have seen the clip of Quinn as Eddie Munson absolutely shredding the guitar solo from Metallica's "Master of Puppets" during the finale's climactic scene.

The performance even got the stamp of approval from the band, who wrote on Instagram, “We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away. It’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that?”