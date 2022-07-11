Break the Internet ®
Nicki Minaj Meet and Greet Brings Chaos to London
by Justine Fisher
The Queen arrived in London and Barbz went wild.
Nicki Minaj fans swarmed a local cafe in London today after she planned a last-minute meet and greet on Instagram Live the night before. Following the Grammy Award-winning rapper’s performance Sunday night at Wireless Festival in the UK’s Finsbury Park, Barbz had about 12 hours notice to start lining up for her appearance at cafe KOKO.
Naturally, with hundreds of Barbz gathering outside of the small cafe hours ahead of the noon meet and greet, chaos ensued and the insane crowds were shared all over social media.
\u201cNo this is insane, this is people lineup outside the cafe today. For the meet and greet with Nicki Minaj. @NICKIMINAJ\u201d— Nubian Barbz (@Nubian Barbz) 1657548770
\u201cnicki really thought a little bar would be enough for all the barbz in london lmao\u201d— \ud835\uddd9\ud835\uddd4\ud83c\udd71\ufe0f\ud835\udddc\ud835\udde2\u1d3a\u1d39 (@\ud835\uddd9\ud835\uddd4\ud83c\udd71\ufe0f\ud835\udddc\ud835\udde2\u1d3a\u1d39) 1657547814
Soon after, Minaj posted an update on her Instagram story pushing the start time back to 2 PM because she needed a "bigger space" and "didn’t expect y’all to be out there so early."
But of course, when Minaj gives the Barbz an order, they follow. Though they tried, the UK police could do little to stop the crowd, as when they attempted to cancel the meet and greet altogether, fans didn’t take no for an answer.
\u201cThe impact to see Nicki Minaj today is crazy. \u201d— \ud83e\udd84 (@\ud83e\udd84) 1657467423
When Minaj's van finally pulled up, she couldn’t get out and fans got their first glimpse of her through a sunroof.
\u201cThe superstar Nicki Minaj ladies and gentlemen.\u201d— \ud835\udde1\ud835\uddd4\ud835\udde7\ud835\uddd8\ud835\udde0\ud835\uddd4\ud835\udde5\ud835\uddd4\ud835\udddd\ud835\udddd (\ud835\uddd9\ud835\uddee\ud835\uddfb \ud835\uddd4\ud835\uddf0\ud835\uddf0\ud835\uddfc\ud835\ude02\ud835\uddfb\ud835\ude01) (@\ud835\udde1\ud835\uddd4\ud835\udde7\ud835\uddd8\ud835\udde0\ud835\uddd4\ud835\udde5\ud835\uddd4\ud835\udddd\ud835\udddd (\ud835\uddd9\ud835\uddee\ud835\uddfb \ud835\uddd4\ud835\uddf0\ud835\uddf0\ud835\uddfc\ud835\ude02\ud835\uddfb\ud835\ude01)) 1657561476
Eventually, Minaj had to reason with them on Twitter, and the Barbz seemed to listen, allowing her to step out onto the street.
\u201cGuys, if you don\u2019t get in a contained space they won\u2019t let me get out the cars. Pls don\u2019t run in the streets. Please get in 1 place. 1 line \ud83d\ude4f\ud83c\udffd\ud83d\ude4f\ud83c\udffd\ud83d\ude4f\ud83c\udffd\ud83d\ude4f\ud83c\udffd\ud83d\ude4f\ud83c\udffd\u201d— Nicki Minaj (@Nicki Minaj) 1657556351
In her flaming red and orange fit, Minaj was soon overwhelmed by the crowd and called out the police before shoving a fan (who was just glad to be touched by the Queen).
\u201cNicki Minaj clocking the UK Police as she should \ud83d\udc4f\ud83c\udffd\u201d— \ud83e\udd84 (@\ud83e\udd84) 1657559323
When Minaj later drove off, Barbz weren’t ready to see her go and chased the van down the street.
\u201cFans chase Nicki Minaj\u2019s sprinter van as she leaves her Meet and Greet in London. \n\u201d— Rap Alert (@Rap Alert) 1657561691
All seemed to turn out well in the end, as Minaj posted videos of the crowd chasing her van with the caption, "My babies I love you all so much. 🇬🇧 Thank you to the officers for helping us so much today. ♥️"
As crazy as the UK Barbz seem, if we had 12 hours notice that the Queen was arriving in our city, we might have to do the exact same thing.
