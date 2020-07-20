Okay, hello Monday! Nicki Minaj has revealed that she is with child, continuing a strong trend of celebrity lockdown pregnancy announcements. (And non-announcements.)

Baby rumors have been swirling for the past month, after Minaj appeared to show a bump in a BTS video for her Tekashi6ix9ine (sigh) single "Trollz." Back in May, she hosted a Twitter Q&A in which she addressed speculation that she'd "whispered" about the pregnancy on her recent remix of Doja Cat's "Say So."

In response to a fan who asked if she really was pregnant, Minaj said that "there are def a few hidden messages in the remix."

Now Barbz have official confirmation, via a photo reveal on Instagram accompanied by the hashtag #Preggers. Absolutely huge news! This will be Nicki's first child.

Congrats to Nicki and her husband Kenneth Petty. We look forward to hearing cute new mom stories on Queen Radio.