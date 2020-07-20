Fashion
Okay, hello Monday! Nicki Minaj has revealed that she is with child, continuing a strong trend of celebrity lockdown pregnancy announcements. (And non-announcements.)

Baby rumors have been swirling for the past month, after Minaj appeared to show a bump in a BTS video for her Tekashi6ix9ine (sigh) single "Trollz." Back in May, she hosted a Twitter Q&A in which she addressed speculation that she'd "whispered" about the pregnancy on her recent remix of Doja Cat's "Say So."

In response to a fan who asked if she really was pregnant, Minaj said that "there are def a few hidden messages in the remix."

Now Barbz have official confirmation, via a photo reveal on Instagram accompanied by the hashtag #Preggers. Absolutely huge news! This will be Nicki's first child.

Congrats to Nicki and her husband Kenneth Petty. We look forward to hearing cute new mom stories on Queen Radio.

Photo via Getty

