Nelly has apologized for one of his recent social media posts.

According to TMZ, the "Hot in Herre" rapper began trending on Tuesday after an uncensored video of him receiving oral sex was uploaded to his Instagram Story. The clip was quickly deleted, but not before being seen by some of his 3.3 million followers.

In response, Nelly told the outlet the video was "old" and "never meant to go public." And though he's already personally apologized to the woman, the rapper also issued a public statement about the leak.

"I sincerely apologize to the young lady and her family, this is unwanted publicity for her/them," he said. "This was an old video that was private and never meant to go public."

It is currently suspected that Nelly's account was hacked. His team is reportedly looking into the alleged security breach.