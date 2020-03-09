The mid-aughts nostalgia wave has officially caught on with Nelly. On Sunday, he teased via Instagram a relaunch of Apple Bottoms, the women's denim brand he co-founded back in 2003 (of which you've probably heard in a famous Flo Rida lyric).

"It's bout that time...!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Don't call it a come back..!!!!!" the rapper captioned the post of an Apple Bottoms logo. While details remain under wraps, the website is also hinting at a return with the words "BACK AT IT AGAIN..." on the homepage.

If you'll recall, Nelly held a popular (and slightly cringe-y) model search on VH1 for the clothing line in 2008 where he "rated the contestants' booties." Since then, everyone from Vivica A. Fox to Fergie and Oprah have donned the curve-hugging jeans with their apple pocket logo.